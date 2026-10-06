1 killed in strike on Turkish vessel with Indian crew

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 11 crew members were rescued, one of them injured. (AP Photo)

At least one person was killed while 11 others were rescued after a Russian drone strike caused a fire on a Turkish-owned civilian cargo vessel in the Black Sea carrying Indian and Azerbaijani citizens, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

“A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn and owned by Turkiye,” he said in a post on X.

“Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board. As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship’s captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established,” he said.