1 killed in strike on Turkish vessel with Indian crew

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At least one person was killed while 11 others were rescued after a Russian drone strike caused a fire on a Turkish-owned civilian cargo vessel in the Black Sea carrying Indian and Azerbaijani citizens, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.
“A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn and owned by Turkiye,” he said in a post on X.
“Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board. As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship’s captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established,” he said.
Zelenskyy said 11 crew members were rescued, one of them injured.
He further said that Ukraine has repeatedly proposed concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure security in the Black Sea.
“Pressure is needed to restore global food security. And everyone who is genuinely interested in this must help,” he posted.
The Indian embassy in Romania posted on X, “We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea.”
“As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals) while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members,” it said.
All three Indian nationals are safe. We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities.
We are extending all possible support for the welfare and wellbeing of the Indian crew members.
@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts
— India in Romania (@eoiromania) October 5, 2026
The mission is in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details about the safety and welfare of the Indian nationals, it said.
The Black Sea is a critical global trade choke point facing severe disruption due to escalating attacks on commercial shipping and port infrastructure from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
On Sunday, a 52-year-old employee of a pharmaceutical warehouse belonging to Indian owners was killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine’s Sumy.
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