Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Russian drone attack on bus carrying mine workers in Ukraine kills at least 12

Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine’s power system in January, cutting heating and electricity to millions during winter.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readFeb 2, 2026 06:31 AM IST First published on: Feb 2, 2026 at 06:31 AM IST
Russia Ukraine WarIn this photo provided by the Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office, a war crimes prosecutor examines the damaged coal miners bus that was hit by Russian drone killing 15 in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine. (AP)

Twelve miners have been killed in a Russian drone strike in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials and the country’s largest private energy company have said.

DTEK said a bus carrying mine workers home after their shift was hit by a drone in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday. At least 15 others were injured, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

The company initially said 15 people had been killed, but later revised the number to at least 12.

In a separate series of attacks, at least two more people were killed and several others injured across Ukraine overnight and on Sunday, officials said.

Six people were injured when a drone struck a maternity hospital in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Two of those hurt were women who were giving birth at the time.

Story continues below this ad

Zaporizhzhia regional head Ivan Fedorov said the attack was further “proof of a war directed against life”.
BBC Verify confirmed the location as Maternity Hospital No. 3 on Bocharova Street in the eastern part of the city.

Videos shared on social media, carrying official watermarks, showed damaged hospital rooms, broken windows and debris scattered across patient wards, offices and a children’s room. Some footage showed fire damage, while other videos showed firefighters moving patients to safety. No deaths were reported in the hospital attack.

Russia Ukraine War
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire after a Russian drone hit a coal miners’ bus killing at least 15, officials said, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine. (AP)

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said the strike showed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was continuing a “war against civilians contrary to peace efforts”.

Fedorov later said three more people were injured in a separate strike on a residential area in the region.
Elsewhere, officials said a man and a woman were killed by a drone strike in the central city of Dnipro.

Story continues below this ad

A 72-year-old man was injured in the town of Nikopol. In southern Kherson, a 59-year-old woman was seriously wounded by shelling, while three people were injured in a strike in Kharkiv.

Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine’s power system in January, cutting heating and electricity to millions during winter. Temperatures are expected to fall below minus 20 degrees Celsius in some areas this weekend.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that President Putin had agreed to halt attacks during the cold period. The Kremlin later said the pause would end on Sunday.

Ukraine also said it is working with Elon Musk’s company SpaceX to stop Russia from using Starlink satellite systems for drone attacks. Ukraine’s military depends on Starlink for internet access and said it had found the terminals on Russian long-range drones.

Most Read
1Over 140 militants killed after multiple suicide and gun attacks in Balochistan: Pakistan
2Donald Trump responds after Epstein-linked files make new allegations
3Pakistan: What is Baloch Liberation Army? What fuelled Balochistan attacks that killed nearly 200
4Canada open work permit in 2026: Who can apply and how to do it | Step-by-step guide
5New Epstein files mention Zohran Mamdani’s mother Mira Nair; email recalls Clinton, Bezos at afterparty
6‘India is coming in’: Trump says New Delhi will buy oil from Venezuela, ‘concept of the deal’ in place
Story continues below this ad
Also read Russia invites Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow for peace talks

Musk said measures to stop the “unauthorised” use of Starlink appeared to be working. Ukraine’s Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanked him for being “a true friend of the Ukrainian people”.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a second round of talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States would begin on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, after being delayed from Sunday.

He did not explain the delay. Talks aimed at ending the war have been led by the US, with a major disagreement over territory. Russia controls around a fifth of Ukraine and wants Kyiv to hand over more land, while Ukraine has said it wants Russia to return control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 02, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us