Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Russian defence minister pays rare visit to troops in Ukraine

Russia's top military chiefs have visited front lines in Ukraine only sparingly since tens of thousands of Russian forces invaded the neighbouring country a year ago in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

A still image from video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during what it said to be inspection of a forward command post of Russian armed forces deployed in Ukraine, at an unknown location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu paid a rare visit to Russia’s forces deployed in Ukraine, his ministry said on Saturday.

“The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, inspected the forward command post of one of the formations of the Eastern Military District in the South Donetsk direction,” his ministry said in a statement published on messaging app Telegram.

In a video released by the ministry, Shoigu is seen awarding medals to Russian military personnel and touring a ruined town together with district’s commander, Colonel-General Rustam Muradov.

Shoigu, who has served as defence minister since 2012, has come under harsh criticism over his performance in the conflict from pro-war advocates.

Wagner Group mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin last month, whose militia has played a significant role in Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, accused Shoigu and others last month of “treason” for withholding supplies of munitions to his militia. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by William Mallard and Mark Heinrich)

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 16:11 IST
Action against 17,229 persons for GST fraud: Gujarat govt

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
