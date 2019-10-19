15 dead after Russian dam collapse floods dormitories

Toggle Menu
The collapse during heavy rain occurred early Saturday near the village of Shchetinkino, in the Krasnoyarsk region about 3,400 kilometers (2,100 miles) east of Moscow.

A view shows the scene of the accident following a dam failure at a gold mine in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia October 19, 2019. (Reuters)

Russian emergency officials say at least 15 people are dead after a dam at a Siberian gold mine collapsed and water flooded two workers’ dormitories.

The Emergencies Ministry also said 13 people were unaccounted-for, Russian news agencies reported.

The country’s Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal investigation on possible charges of violation of workplace safety regulations.

