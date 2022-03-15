scorecardresearch
Russian court fines woman for anti-war protest on state TV

Marina Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, held up a sign behind a studio presenter reading the news on Channel One on Monday night and shouted slogans condemning Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

By: Reuters | London |
Updated: March 15, 2022 10:57:54 pm
Russia's state TV Channel One, Marina Ovsyannikova. (Reuters)

A Russian court fined a woman 30,000 roubles ($280) on Tuesday after finding her guilty of flouting protest legislation when she interrupted a live news bulletin on state TV and denounced the war in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.

