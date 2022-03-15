Russian court fines woman for anti-war protest on state TV

A Russian court fined a woman 30,000 roubles ($280) on Tuesday after finding her guilty of flouting protest legislation when she interrupted a live news bulletin on state TV and denounced the war in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.

A woman burst onto Russia’s main live evening newscast today with a sign that says: “Stop the war

Don’t believe propaganda

They’re lying to you” And chanting: “Stop the war! No to war!”pic.twitter.com/pKVKZFVEM3 — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 14, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Marina Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, held up a sign behind a studio presenter reading the news on Channel One on Monday night and shouted slogans condemning Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.