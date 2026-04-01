Russian military aircraft with 30 on board crashes in Crimean peninsula

Russian An-26 plane crashed in Crimea has presumably left 30 people dead after the military transport aircraft disappeared from radar during a routine mission on Tuesday evening.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readApr 1, 2026 02:01 PM IST
Russia's Investigative Committee said the aircraft was carrying seven crew along with 23 passengers.Russia's Investigative Committee said the aircraft was carrying seven crew along with 23 passengers.
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Seven crew members and 23 passengers were aboard a Russian military transport aircraft are feared dead after the plane crashed in Crimea late on Tuesday, news agency AP reported. The An-26 plane was on a routine mission over the Crimean peninsula — a region annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 — when it disappeared from radar at around 6 PM.

Initial reports indicated six crew members and 23 passengers were on board. However, Russia’s Investigative Committee later said the aircraft was carrying seven crew along with 23 passengers. Officials have not clarified if anyone survived.

Interfax news agency, quoting the Defence Ministry, reported that a technical fault is believed to have caused the crash.  There was no sign of external interference.

Sources cited by state agencies Tass and RIA Novosti said the aircraft crashed into a cliff. Rescue teams have been deployed to the rugged, forested mountain terrain where the wreckage is believed to be located.

(Further details are awaited)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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