Thursday, May 19, 2022
Russia will rebuild “freed” territories in Ukraine: RIA

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will supply energy to Russia and to Ukraine if the latter pays for it.

By: Reuters |
May 19, 2022 12:57:05 pm
A Russian serviceman holds his weapon as he guards an area at a destroyed part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol, May 18, 2022. (AP)

Russia will finance the reconstruction of territories in Ukraine that it has taken control of and will repair roads that link those areas with Russia, RIA quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin as saying on Wednesday.

Khusnullin said Russia had “freed” the territories.

He also said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe by capacity, will supply energy to Russia and to Ukraine if the latter pays for it, RIA reported. Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia plant from Ukraine.

