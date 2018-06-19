Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
  Russia welcomes suspension of US-South Korean military drills, news agency reports

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published: June 19, 2018 4:08:24 pm
The military drill was called off due to US President Donald Trump's pledge to end "war games" after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week.

The Russian foreign ministry welcomed on Tuesday a decision by the United States and South Korea to suspend a major joint military exercise, Interfax news agency reported. South Korea and the Pentagon announced they would halt the annual Freedom Guardian military drill scheduled for August.

The military drill was called off due to US President Donald Trump’s pledge to end “war games” after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week. “South Korea and the United States have agreed to suspend all planning activities regarding the Freedom Guardian military drill scheduled for August,” according to a South Korean defence ministry statement.

A Pentagon statement had confirmed the suspension and added that there would be a meeting between the secretaries of defence and state as well as Trump’s national security adviser on the issue this week.

 

