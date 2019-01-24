Russia warns US against military intervention in Venezuela: Report

Russia on Thursday warned the United States not to intervene militarily in Venezuela, saying such a move would trigger a catastrophic scenario, Reuters cited Interfax news agency as saying.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning the backing of Washington and many Latin American nations and prompting socialist Maduro, who has led the oil-rich nation since 2013, to sever diplomatic relations with the United States.

Interfax cited Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, as saying Moscow would stand with Venezuela to protect its sovereignty and the principle of non-interference in its domestic affairs.

Ryabkov was also quoted as saying that Moscow expected the United States and other countries to step up pressure on Caracas.

Meanwhile, France said it would recognise as president of Venezuela whoever wins a democratic vote, an official said, after President Emmanuel Macron hailed the courage of Venezuelans marching for freedom but stopped short of backing opposition leader Juan Guaido.

“Our intention is to encourage a democratic process in Venezuela. France would recognise whoever is elected at the end of such a process,” an official at Macron’s office said when asked what it would take for France to recognise Guaido.

Macron called President Nicolas Maduro's 2018 election illegitimate.