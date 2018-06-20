Russia raises alarm against Donald Trump’s plans for militarising space

If the purported “Space Force” plan comes to reality, it would become the sixth branch of the American military. (Image: NASA) If the purported “Space Force” plan comes to reality, it would become the sixth branch of the American military. (Image: NASA)

Russia has raised objections to US President Donald Trump’s call to militarise space exploration by creating a separate branch of the military called a ‘Space Force’.

Russian foreign minister Maria Zakharova Wednesday said that Russia “noted the US president’s instructions… to separate space forces from the air force,” saying “the most alarming thing about this news is the aim of his instructions, namely to ensure (US) domination in space,” news agency AFP reported.

Zakharova expressed concern that the US is “nurturing plans to bring out weapons into space with the aim of possibly staging military action there”. She also warned that after US military build-up sets in space, it would have a “destabilising effect on strategic stability and international security”.

While Russia has a branch of the military called “space forces,” their activities are “purely defensive,” she stressed.

Trump on Monday had said at a speech in the White House that “America will always be the first in space” and he won’t like being led by Russia and China along with countries.

If the purported “Space Force” plan comes to reality, it would become the sixth branch of the American military. However, this would require Congressional approval to take effect.

