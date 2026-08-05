Russia’s war casualties have given rise to a ‘black widow scam’

Family members of deceased military personnel are now desperate in Russia are now desperately speaking out as a "black widow" scam emerges to steal 'death benefits'.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readAug 5, 2026 03:19 PM IST
Thousands of lives have been lost in the Russia-Ukraine war since February 24, 2022 (AP Photo).Thousands of lives have been lost in the Russia-Ukraine war since February 24, 2022 (AP Photo).
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As casualties mount on the front lines in Ukraine, a troubling scam is sweeping across Russia: predatory opportunists, dubbed “black widows,” are allegedly enticing vulnerable soldiers into rapid, fast-tracked marriages right before deployment-or even on their deathbeds, reports CNN. Under Russian law, legal next of kin receive lump-sum compensation starting at 5 million rubles ($64,000) when a service member dies in combat.

However, grieving relatives are increasingly finding themselves cut out of these official survivor payouts by strangers who married their loved ones just days before they were killed, sparking nationwide outrage and calls for a legal crackdown.

Here’s a look at CNN’s findings about the “black widow scam”.

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The Indian Express
Investigation Desk

The Black Widow playbook

As Russia's war casualties climb, fast-track wartime marriages meant to support soldiers' families are being turned into a payout scam — leaving real families with nothing but the bill.

Standard payout to legal heirs of a soldier killed in action
₽50,00,000
approx ₹59,50,000 (exchange rate: 1 Ruble ≈ ₹1.19, rate varies)
Sum a realtor cited on a podcast as reason to marry a deployed soldier
₽80,00,000
approx ₹95,20,000 (exchange rate: 1 Ruble ≈ ₹1.19, rate varies)
00

How the scheme runs

2022 Russia streamlines marriage rules for enlistees — waiting periods waived, mass weddings televised to lift morale.
Since As frontline deaths mount, the fast-marriage route is allegedly exploited to capture soldiers' death benefits.
Recent Cases surface in hospitals, courts and even within military ranks — triggering prosecutions and public anger.
Now Lawmakers, including Leonid Slutsky, are pushing for legal protections for soldiers' families.
01

The exhibits

In St Petersburg, 37-year-old Maria learned only after her 59-year-old father Yury's death that he had quietly enlisted — and married a woman 22 years his junior just two days before leaving for the front, per CNN's reporting.

Under Russian succession rules, that made the new wife his legal next of kin — first in line for the state's death benefit, ahead of his own daughter, who says she had never even heard the woman's name.

When Maria later visited her father's flat, she found it had already been sold to new owners who insisted the sale was lawful. The bride, the buyer and the money were gone — CNN reports Maria was left holding a set of keys to a home that is no longer hers.

CNN's reporting points to a wider pattern behind these unions: hurried courtships timed to a soldier's deployment, and in some cases, marriages performed at a wounded soldier's bedside.

One case involved a military hospital nurse dismissed after being accused of marrying five injured servicemen in her care, shortly before each died of his wounds.

In Tomsk, a real-estate agent, Marina Orlova, was recorded on a podcast telling a host that marrying a deployed soldier for the survivor payout was a workable way to fund a cheap apartment purchase. After public outrage, per CNN, both women were prosecuted and sentenced to community service, and ordered to apologise to soldiers and their families.

In Ryazan, per CNN, soldier Georgy Kostyrko married Angelina Varyukhina just ten days after meeting her online, during a short spell of leave. He later filed for divorce after she posted online content with other men — but was killed in action before it was finalised.

Varyukhina argued the posts were meant to provoke jealousy and that the couple had since reconciled. Kostyrko's mother challenged her claim to next-of-kin status in court.

A Russian court ultimately stripped Varyukhina of her next-of-kin status — a rare instance of the system correcting itself after the fact. Case outcome, as reported by CNN

The most serious claims, per CNN, come from Primorsky Krai in Russia's far east, where media reports describe an investigation into a warrant officer, a sergeant and a military accountant.

The trio is alleged to have targeted recruits with no close family, arranged rushed marriages for them, and then deliberately assigned them to high-risk combat missions — allegedly to trigger the survivor payout sooner. No official update on the case has been released.

The backlash has reached the Russian parliament. Lawmaker Leonid Slutsky has said families of servicemen need protection from aggressive fraudsters and predatory actors chasing combat payouts, warning that such offences are becoming significant in scale, CNN reports.

The debate sits inside a wider strain on Russian society — rising casualties, economic pressure, fuel issues and cross-border strikes — that has made the payout scandal an unusually raw public nerve.

02

The payout gap that fuels it

The gap between the state's baseline payout and the sums allegedly floated as a reason to marry a soldier for profit, in rubles (approx. rupee value in brackets, exchange rate varies):

Baseline payout
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₽50L
Alleged pitch
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₽80L

₽50L ≈ ₹59.5L  ·  ₽80L ≈ ₹95.2L (approx, exchange rate: 1 Ruble ≈ ₹1.19)

SOURCEVERIFIEDCNN
Original reporting: CNN. This infographic is adapted from CNN's investigation into wartime "black widow" marriage scams in Russia — all facts, case details and quotes are drawn from CNN's reporting.
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