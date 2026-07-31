Energy facility and warehouses in Russia’s Volgograd region on fire after Ukrainian drone strike

An energy facility and warehouses in Russia's Volgograd region caught fire after a drone attack, said regional Governor ‌Andrey Bocharov on Friday (Jul 31).

1 min readUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 08:02 AM IST
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An energy facility and warehouses in Russia’s Volgograd region caught fire after a drone attack, said regional Governor ‌Andrey Bocharov on Friday (Jul 31).

The region is home to a Lukoil-owned oil refinery. Five people are seeking medical help after the attacks, Bocharov added ​on ​Telegram. In the neighbouring southern ⁠region of Rostov, a woman was injured after a drone attack ‌in the town of Gukovo, regional governor Yuri Slyusar said on the messaging app.

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