Energy facility and warehouses in Russia’s Volgograd region on fire after Ukrainian drone strike

An energy facility and warehouses in Russia’s Volgograd region caught fire after a drone attack, said regional Governor ‌Andrey Bocharov on Friday (Jul 31).

The region is home to a Lukoil-owned oil refinery. Five people are seeking medical help after the attacks, Bocharov added ​on ​Telegram. In the neighbouring southern ⁠region of Rostov, a woman was injured after a drone attack ‌in the town of Gukovo, regional governor Yuri Slyusar said on the messaging app.