Russian President Vladimir Putin says US and allies blew up Nord Stream pipelines

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday directly accused the United States and its allies of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.

“The sanctions were not enough for the Anglo-Saxons: they moved onto sabotage,” Putin said. “It is hard to believe but it is a fact that they organised the blasts on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines.”

Track live updates | Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Putin declares annexation of Ukrainian regions in Kremlin ceremony

“They began to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure,” Putin said. “It is clear to everyone who benefits from this. Of course, he who benefits did it.”

A sharp drop in pressure on both pipelines was registered on September 26 and seismologists detected explosions, triggering a wave of speculation about who might have sabotaged one of Russia’s most important energy corridors.

The European Union said it suspected sabotage caused the damage to the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in Swedish and Danish waters. The White House has dismissed Russian allegations it was behind the incidents.

Russia’s top spy said that Moscow had intelligence indicating that the West was behind what he said was a “terrorist act” against the pipelines.