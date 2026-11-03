24 killed in fresh attack in Ukraine, President Zelenskyy seeks US pressure on Russia

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Twenty-six people have been killed in a Russian bomb attack on an aid centre in Ukraine, Kyiv said on Tuesday. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited the attack as “proof” that Russia did not want de-escalation or justice.
In a video address, Zelenskyy said: “We have intel that Russia is preparing a new massive attack on our country – primarily targeting energy and logistics. The assumption is basically that tomorrow the world will be watching the American midterms, and what is happening here in Ukraine, along with our difficulties with air defense and Patriot missiles, will be overlooked. We need signals from the world to Russia that will make them feel that terror is no good, that it will bring no gains, and that as long as this war continues, their oil will burn, and they will not be able to make money doing business with the world. We must not play games with Russia’s oil or gas revenues. We must put pressure on Russia in such a way that it has no alternative but to end this war. America can do this.”
We have intel that Russia is preparing a new massive attack on our country – primarily targeting energy and logistics. The assumption is basically that tomorrow the world will be watching the American midterms, and what is happening here in Ukraine, along with our difficulties with air defense and Patriot missiles, will be overlooked.
We need signals from the world to Russia that will make them feel that terror is no good, that it will bring no gains, and that as long as this war continues, their oil will burn, and they will not be able to make money doing business with the world. We must not play games with Russia’s oil or gas revenues. We must put pressure on Russia in such a way that it has no alternative but to end this war. America can do this.
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 2, 2026
The attack occurred in southern Ukraine.
Regional head Mykhailo Semikin said at least nine aerial bombs, each weighing 3,000kg, struck Komyshuvakha village in the Zaporizhzhia region on Monday. Five people were injured, while 27 were initially reported missing.
According to Zelenskyy, the first strike hit a school being used for humanitarian purposes. A subsequent attack targeted the location where people had taken shelter.
The video shared by the Ukrainian President showed a large crater and rescue workers searching through debris. Russia’s military has not publicly responded.
Rescuers and police officers among those killed
Zelenskyy initially reported 18 deaths. Ukraine’s state emergency service, DSNS, subsequently confirmed 24 fatalities, including two rescuers and four police officers. In his late-night address on Monday, the President raised the toll to 26.
He also said Russian forces could not have been unaware that residents remaining in Komyshuvakha collected humanitarian assistance at the site every Monday.
Semikin said people remained trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue operations were continuing, but Russian drone attacks had forced teams to suspend their work repeatedly.
Authorities declared Tuesday a day of mourning throughout the Zaporizhzhia region.