24 killed in fresh attack in Ukraine, President Zelenskyy seeks US pressure on Russia

Twenty-six people have been killed in a Russian bomb attack on an aid centre in Ukraine, Kyiv said on Tuesday. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited the attack as “proof” that Russia did not want de-escalation or justice.

In a video address, Zelenskyy said: “We have intel that Russia is preparing a new massive attack on our country – primarily targeting energy and logistics. The assumption is basically that tomorrow the world will be watching the American midterms, and what is happening here in Ukraine, along with our difficulties with air defense and Patriot missiles, will be overlooked. We need signals from the world to Russia that will make them feel that terror is no good, that it will bring no gains, and that as long as this war continues, their oil will burn, and they will not be able to make money doing business with the world. We must not play games with Russia’s oil or gas revenues. We must put pressure on Russia in such a way that it has no alternative but to end this war. America can do this.”