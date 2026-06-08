Russian attacks kill 5 after Putin rejects Zelenskyy meet

⁠Five people were killed, and ⁠fourteen were injured in attacks on Ukraine's ​southeastern Zaporizhzhia ​region early Monday. (File Photo)

Amid a series of deadly exchanges, Russian attacks on parts of Ukraine on Monday killed several people in one region and caused a blackout in another.

⁠Five people were killed, and ⁠fourteen were injured in attacks on Ukraine’s ​southeastern Zaporizhzhia ​region early Monday. The Russian air strikes, drone ‌attacks, and ​shelling targeted ​infrastructure, residential buildings, ​and cars.

This was soon followed by reports of an attack on the Odesa region that triggered ⁠power outages ‌for over 1,000 customers. Both attacks were reported by Reuters, citing regional governors’ communications on Telegram channels.

Both sides have traded blows since Saturday after Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal for a meeting. On Saturday, Ukraine fired hundreds of drones at Russia, leaving one person dead and an oil depot on fire on the final day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.