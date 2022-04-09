Ukraine top developments: Train station missile strike kills 52; 10 humanitarian corridors to be opened today

Hours after around 52 people were killed in a missile strike on a railway station in eastern Ukraine, the country’s President Volodomyr Zelenskyy called for a “firm, global response” to the incident.

“Like the massacre in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile strike on Kramatorsk must be one of the charges at the tribunal, which is bound to happen,” he said in his latest late-night address. “All the efforts of the world will be aimed to establish every minute: who did what, who gave orders. Where did the rocket come from, who was carrying it, who gave the order and how the strike was coordinated.”

Zelenskyy once again called for the West to supply more weapons to Ukraine and for greater sanctions to be imposed on Russia.

Here are the top developments of the Russia-Ukraine war:

🔴 A missile strike on Kramatorsk train station in Eastern Ukraine on Friday left at least 52 dead, including children. Dozens of people were severely injured. Russia has denied responsibility for the attack. Satellite images of the station showed corpses covered with tarpaulins, and the remnants of a rocket painted with the words “For the children” in Russian, The Associated Press reported.

🔴 Britain’s defence ministry on Saturday said Russian forces were targeting civilians. The Russian offensive was focused on the eastern Donbas region, the British ministry said in a daily briefing, according to Reuters. It expects air attacks to increase in southern and eastern Ukraine in the coming days as Russia tries to build a land bridge between Crimea and Donbas.

🔴 Ten humanitarian corridors will be opened on Saturday to evacuate people from besieged regions in Ukraine, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

🔴 The US would ideally want India to “move away” from its long-standing history of non-alignment G77 partnership with Russia, the Biden administration has told lawmakers. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee during a Congressional hearing early this week that America shares a very critical relationship with India, PTI reported.

“They are the largest democracy in the world. We have a strong defence relationship with them. They are part of the Quad, with Australia and Japan, and we are moving forward on many achievements that are critical to Indo-Pacific prosperity and security,” she said.

🔴 A day after Russia was suspended from the UN Human Rights Council, the White House said it did not expect Moscow to be removed from the UN Security Council, where it is a veto-wielding Permanent Member.

🔴 A curfew will be imposed in Ukraine’s southern city of Odessa from Saturday evening until Monday evening following the missile strike on the the train station in Kramatorsk, The Guardian reported.

🔴 Russia’s justice ministry on Friday announced that it had revoked the registration of 15 foreign organisations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, Reuters reported. The organisations “were excluded due to the discovery of violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation,” the ministry said in a statement, according to a Reuters report.