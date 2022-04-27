scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Russia-Ukraine war top developments: Russian gas supply to Poland resumes; blasts heard in three Russian provinces near Ukraine border

While Russian gas supply to Poland was halted briefly during the early hours of Wednesday, it was restored soon after, according to the European Union network of gas transmission operators.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 12:22:24 pm
russia ukraine air strikes newsBurned cars are seen outside a destroyed building following Russian shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

On the 63rd day of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the rift between Europe and Moscow deepened, with the Kremlin allegedly threatening to cut gas supply to several of Ukraine’s European allies. Polish and Bulgarian officials said Tuesday that Moscow is cutting off natural gas deliveries to their countries due to their refusal to pay in Russian rubles, a demand made by President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported.

But while Russian gas supply to Poland was halted briefly during the early hours of Wednesday, it was restored soon after, according to the European Union network of gas transmission operators. Gas supply to Bulgaria was lowing for the time being, Vladimir Malinov, executive director of Bulgarian gas network operator Bulgartransgaz, told Reuters.

With Germany looking out for sources of oil outside Russia, Poland has said that it will help. “We are ready to express our solidarity with Germany…and support them in their complete departure from oil, from Russian resources,” German climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, a series of blasts were heard in the Russian city Belgorod near the country’s border with Ukraine in the early hours of Wednesday, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov told Reuters, and an ammunition depot in the province was on fire. No casualties were reported. Earlier this month, Russia had accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod with helicopters and opening fire on several villages in the province.

Best of Express Premium

Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...Premium
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...
What the bulldozing of a food cart in J...Premium
What the bulldozing of a food cart in J...
More Premium Stories

In other news, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said that Russian troops risked causing an accident with their “very, very dangerous” seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Stating that the situation is still “not stable”, he added that nuclear authorities have to keep on alert.

(With agency inputs)

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement