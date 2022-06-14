scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

About 12,000 people remain in Sievierodonetsk, a city with a pre-war population of 100,000.

By: AP | Lviv |
Updated: June 14, 2022 6:15:57 pm
File image: Russian troops walk at a destroyed part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. (May 18, 2022/ AP)

Sievierodonetsk, the main focus of the fighting in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, isn’t yet blocked off by Russian troops even though they control about 80% of the city and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it, an official said Tuesday.

“There is still an opportunity for the evacuation of the wounded, communication with the Ukrainian military and local residents,” Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai told The Associated Press by phone.

He acknowledged that Ukrainian forces have been pushed out to the industrial outskirts of the city because of “the scorched earth method and heavy artillery the Russians are using.” About 12,000 people remain in Sievierodonetsk, a city with a pre-war population of 100,000.

More than 500 civilians are sheltering in the Azot chemical plant, which is also being relentlessly pounded by the Russians, according to Haidai.

In all, a total of 70 civilians have been evacuated from the Luhansk region over the past 24 fours, the governor said.

Two people were killed and another wounded in the Luhansk region, according to Ukrainian authorities.

