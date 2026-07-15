Russia slams Ukraine over drone attacks on ships: ‘Pirates at least keep the spoils’

Rescue workers try to put out a fire of a residential building burning after a Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, late Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo)

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of carrying out “acts of terrorism” after Kyiv launched attacks on Russian vessels at the Sea of Azov.

“What the ‌Ukrainian regime is doing goes beyond even piracy. Pirates, at least, plunder and keep the spoils for ⁠themselves. But here, it ⁠benefits neither them nor anyone else – the goal is simply ⁠to cause damage and ⁠intimidate. It is ⁠terrorism, pure and simple,” Al Jazeera quoted Lavrov as saying.

Lavrov’s comments come after the Drone Forces Commander of Kyiv claimed on Tuesday that Ukrainian drones hit 11 more Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov overnight, news agency Reuters reported. Ukrainian military commander Robert Brovdi, as quoted by Al Jazeera, said on Telegram that these targets included five tankers, five dry cargo vessels and a tugboat, bringing the total number of vessels struck in the past nine days to 116.