Russia launches Oreshnik missile in massive strike on Ukraine: Here’s what we know

Rescue workers try to put out a fire at a residential building after a Russian strike on Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo)

Russia used the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile during a mass drone and missile attack on Kyiv Sunday that killed at least two people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. This is the third time the weapon has been used in the four-year war.

The Oreshnik, which can carry nuclear or conventional warheads, struck the city of Bila Tserkva in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said on Telegram. Russia’s Defence Ministry later confirmed the use of the missile and said it targeted Ukrainian “military command facilities, air bases and military industrial enterprises.”

The overnight strike on Kyiv killed at least two people and wounded 83 others, according to Ukrainian authorities. Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 600 strike drones and 90 missiles from air, sea and ground platforms. Ukrainian defences intercepted or jammed 549 drones and 55 missiles, while 19 missiles failed to reach targets, the air force said.