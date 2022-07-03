Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Zelenskyy adviser says city in eastern province could fall

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates, July 03 2022: As fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensifies in the eastern region, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that fight at Lysychansk, Ukraine’s last big bastion in the strategic eastern province of Luhansk could lead to the city falling. As reported by Reuters, the Ambassador to Russia of the pro-Moscow self-styled Luhansk People’s Republic, Rodion Miroshnik, told Russian television “Lysychansk has been brought under control,” he added, “Unfortunately, it is not yet liberated.”
Three people have died in blasts in Russia’s Belgorod city, near the Ukrainian border, reported on Sunday that led to a fire in a residential building, Governor of Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The blasts partially destroyed 11 apartment buildings and at least 39 private residential buildings, he added. Gladkov said in a message on Telegram, “Reasons for the incident are being investigated…Presumably, the air defence system worked.”
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said on Saturday, that Ukraine had tried to strike military facilities in Belarusian territory three days ago although he said all missiles had been intercepted, state-run Belta news agency reported. “They are provoking us. I have to tell you, three days ago, maybe a bit more, an attempt to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory was made from the territory of Ukraine,” Belta quoted Lukashenko.
