Sunday, July 03, 2022
Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Zelenskyy adviser says city in eastern province could fall

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: July 3, 2022 8:49:34 am
A Russian airstrike on residential areas killed at least 21 people early Friday near the Ukrainian port of Odesa, authorities reported, a day after the withdrawal of Moscow's forces from an island in the Black Sea had seemed to ease the threat to the city. (AP)

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates, July 03 2022: As fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensifies in the eastern region, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that fight at Lysychansk, Ukraine’s last big bastion in the strategic eastern province of Luhansk could lead to the city falling. As reported by Reuters, the Ambassador to Russia of the pro-Moscow self-styled Luhansk People’s Republic, Rodion Miroshnik, told Russian television “Lysychansk has been brought under control,” he added, “Unfortunately, it is not yet liberated.”

Three people have died in blasts in Russia’s Belgorod city, near the Ukrainian border, reported on Sunday that led to a fire in a residential building, Governor of Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The blasts partially destroyed 11 apartment buildings and at least 39 private residential buildings, he added. Gladkov said in a message on Telegram, “Reasons for the incident are being investigated…Presumably, the air defence system worked.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said on Saturday, that Ukraine had tried to strike military facilities in Belarusian territory three days ago although he said all missiles had been intercepted, state-run Belta news agency reported. “They are provoking us. I have to tell you, three days ago, maybe a bit more, an attempt to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory was made from the territory of Ukraine,” Belta quoted Lukashenko.

 

Live Blog

Russia Ukraine War Crisis: Zelenskyy adviser says city in eastern province could fall; Follow for live updates.

08:49 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Three die in blasts in Russia’s Belgorod city

Powerful explosions rocked the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv early on Saturday, the mayor said, a day after authorities said at least 21 people were killed when Russian missiles struck an apartment building near the Black Sea port of Odesa. Explosions flattened part of an apartment building while residents slept on Friday, the latest in a series of what Ukraine says are Russian missile attacks aimed at civilians.

In his nightly video address on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the strikes as "conscious, deliberately targeted Russian terror and not some sort of error or a coincidental missile strike." Kyiv says Moscow has intensified its long-range missile attacks, hitting civilian targets far from the frontline. Russia says it has been aiming at military sites. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov cited President Vladimir Putin's statements "that the Russian Armed Forces do not work with civilian targets".

In another development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday over the ongoing situation in Ukraine, reiterated India’s long-standing position favouring dialogue and diplomacy. Speaking over phone on the phone, the two leaders also discussed the state of global energy and food markets, PM Modi’s office said in a statement.

