scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Missile kills 10 in Odesa after Ukraine retakes Snake Island

Ukraine said it had driven Russian forces off the outcrop after an artillery and missile assault, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailing the strategic win.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: July 1, 2022 9:17:49 am
Ukrainian rescuers search for and retrieve the remains of Russian shells on the roof of a high-rise building damaged by Russian shelling in one of the residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine, June 30, 2022. (AP)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live Updates: A Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa early on Friday killed at least 10 people, a regional official said, a day after Ukraine drove Russian forces from the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island. Earlier reports said six people had died in the night-time strike on a residential building, including three children.

It came after Russia on Thursday said it had decided to withdraw from Snake Island as a “gesture of goodwill” to show Moscow was not obstructing UN attempts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grains to be shipped from Ukraine. Ukraine said it had driven Russian forces off the outcrop after an artillery and missile assault, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailing the strategic win.

Despite yielding ground and taking punishing losses in the eastern Donbas in recent weeks, Ukraine hopes to inflict enough damage to exhaust Russia’s advancing army and have counter-attacked in the south of the region. Ukraine’s Western allies have been sending weapons and the Kyiv government was given another boost with the United States saying it would provide a further $800 million in weapons and military aid.

Live Blog

Russia Ukraine War Crisis: Donbas situation more precarious for Ukraine. Follow the latest updates here.

09:17 (IST)01 Jul 2022
Ukraine's Zelenskyy celebrates retaking of Snake Island

Ukraine on Friday celebrated driving Russian forces from the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island while struggling to hold off intense assaults in the eastern industrial city of Lysychansk.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Володимир Зеленський (@zelenskiy_official)

Russia said on Thursday it had decided to withdraw from Snake Island as a "gesture of goodwill" to show Moscow was not obstructing UN attempts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grains to be shipped from Ukraine. However, Ukraine said it had driven Russian forces off the outcrop after an artillery and missile assault, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailing the strategic win.

"It does not yet guarantee security. It does not yet ensure that the enemy will not come back," he said in his nightly video address. "But this significantly limits the actions of the occupiers. Step by step, we will push them back from our sea, our land and our sky." (Reuters

08:56 (IST)01 Jul 2022
China not giving material support for Russia's war in Ukraine, says US official

The United States has not seen China evade sanctions or provide military equipment to Russia, a senior US official said on Thursday, adding that enforcement measures taken earlier in the week targeted certain Chinese companies, not the government.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing, China, February 4, 2022. (AP, file)

"China is not providing material support. This is normal course-of-business enforcement action against entities that have been backfilling for Russia," a senior Biden administration official told Reuters, referring to the Commerce blacklist.

"We have not seen the PRC (People's Republic of China) engage in systematic evasion or provide military equipment to Russia," the official said on condition of anonymity. (Reuters)

08:55 (IST)01 Jul 2022
Russian missile strike kills 10 in Ukraine's Odesa, says official

A Russian missile struck a nine-story apartment building in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa early on Friday, killing at least 10 people, a local official said.

"The number of dead as a result of a strike on a multi-story apartment building has now risen to 10," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional administration said on his Telegram channel.

Bratchuk also told Ukrainian state television that seven people have been wounded, including three children. (Reuters)

Despite yielding ground and taking punishing losses in the eastern Donbas in recent weeks, Ukraine hopes to inflict enough damage to exhaust Russia's advancing army and have counter-attacked in the south of the region.

A woman covers her ears reacting to a Russian air raid in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, June 16, 2022. (AP)

Ukraine's Western allies have been sending weapons and the Kyiv government was given another boost with the United States saying it would provide a further $800 million in weapons and military aid.

US President Joe Biden, speaking after a NATO summit in Madrid, said Washington and its allies were united in standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I don't know how it's going to end, but it will not end with Russia defeating Ukraine," Biden told a news conference. "We are going to support Ukraine for as long as it takes."

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.