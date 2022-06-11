Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Ukrainian army lost up to 10,000 fighters in the first 100 days of the war, says Zelenskyy’s advisor

The battle for Sievierodonetsk

Russia hopes to capture all of the eastern province of Luhansk, which it demands Ukraine cede to separatists along with neighbouring Donetsk. The two provinces make up the Donbas region, where Moscow has backed a revolt by separatist proxies since 2014. To that end, the Kremlin has concentrated its forces into a battle for Sievierodonetsk, which is in Luhansk.

#Sievierodonetsk, #Luhansk region. #Russian invaders keep shelling the city. They can't take it, so they are destroying it. Due to heavy bombardments the city is left without water,electricity,gas.Those residents who stayed there,live in basements&bomb shelters #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/xr5rUzNRFx — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) May 22, 2022

Ukrainian troops have largely pulled out of the city's residential areas but have not yielded their foothold on the east bank of the Siverskiy Donets River. Russian forces are also pushing from the north and south to try to encircle the Ukrainians, but have made limited progress.

Ukraine's army command said on Saturday that Russia troops had secured positions in two communities near Sievierodonetsk, while Serhiy Gaidai, the Luhansk governor, said Russians were in control of “most” of the city. Gaidai said the main road from Bakhmut to Lysychansk/Sievierodonetsk was being constantly shelled but there had been no changes in positions.