Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Ukrainian army lost up to 10,000 fighters in the first 100 days of the war, says Zelenskyy’s advisor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s advisor said that the Ukrainian army had lost up to 10,000 fighters in the first 100 days of the war. Oleksiy Arestovych, in a social media interview, estimated the Russian army is losing on average five to six times as many fighters as the Ukrainian side. When asked whether this suggested the Ukrainian army had lost up to 10,000 fighters in the first 100 days of the war, Arestovych said, “Yes, something like that.”
Meanwhile, Ukraine is pleading to Western countries for faster deliveries of weapons as better-armed Russian forces pounded the east of the country, and for humanitarian support to combat growing outbreaks of deadly diseases. “This is an artillery war now,” Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy head of military intelligence, told Britain’s Guardian newspaper. “Everything now depends on what (the West) gives us. Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces.”
In Sievierodonetsk, the small city that has become the focus of Russia’s advance in eastern Ukraine and one of the bloodiest flashpoints in a war well into its fourth month, further heavy fighting was reported. To the south, the mayor of Mariupol said sanitation systems were broken and corpses were rotting in the streets.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was trying to "break every town in the Donbas."
"Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Sloviansk, many, many others," he said in his nightly address. "All these ruins were once happy towns." Both sides say they have inflicted mass casualties.
Russia hopes to capture all of the eastern province of Luhansk, which it demands Ukraine cede to separatists along with neighbouring Donetsk. The two provinces make up the Donbas region, where Moscow has backed a revolt by separatist proxies since 2014. To that end, the Kremlin has concentrated its forces into a battle for Sievierodonetsk, which is in Luhansk.
Ukrainian troops have largely pulled out of the city's residential areas but have not yielded their foothold on the east bank of the Siverskiy Donets River. Russian forces are also pushing from the north and south to try to encircle the Ukrainians, but have made limited progress.
Ukraine's army command said on Saturday that Russia troops had secured positions in two communities near Sievierodonetsk, while Serhiy Gaidai, the Luhansk governor, said Russians were in control of “most” of the city. Gaidai said the main road from Bakhmut to Lysychansk/Sievierodonetsk was being constantly shelled but there had been no changes in positions.
The war in the east, where Russia is focussing its attention, is now primarily an artillery battle in which Kyiv is severely outgunned, Ukrainian officials say. That means the tide of events could be turned only if Washington and others fulfil promises to send more and better weaponry, including rocket systems.
Germany, among the largest suppliers of weapons since Russia invaded but criticised for being slow to supply the heavy weaponry Kyiv says it needs, plans to revise its rules on arms exports to make it easier to arm democracies like Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on Friday. (Reuters)