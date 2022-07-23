Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Ukraine, Russia sign deal to export grain; US to send $270 million military package to Kyiv

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations clearing the way for the export of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain — as well as some Russian grain and fertilizer — across the Black Sea. The long-sought deal ends a wartime standoff that has threatened food security around the globe. However, representatives declined to sit at the same table and avoided shaking hands at the agreement ceremony in Istanbul, reflecting wider enmity.

The White House announced that the US is sending an additional $270 million in security assistance to Ukraine, a package that will include additional medium-range rocket systems and tactical drones. The new package includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.

The Ukrainian armed forces’ general staff said Russia had shelled several dozen positions on front lines on Friday but had no success capturing territory. Russian forces failed in a bid to establish control over Ukraine’s second biggest power plant at Vuhlehirska, north-east of Donetsk, and troops also tried to advance west from the city of Lysychansk but were pushed back, it said.