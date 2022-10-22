scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Moscow, Kyiv accuse each other of trying to blow up dam and flood Ukraine

Ukraine War, Russia-Ukraine Live Updates: Russia has accused Kyiv of rocketing the dam and planning to destroy it in what Ukrainian officials called a sign that Moscow might blow it up and blame Kyiv.

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: October 22, 2022 9:25:32 am
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian troops on a self-propelled howitzer as Russia's attack in Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2022. (Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters)

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urged the West to warn Russia not to blow up a dam that would flood a large area of southern Ukraine, reported Reuters. In a television address, Zelenskyy said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the huge Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds back an enormous reservoir, and were planning to blow it up. However, Russia has accused Kyiv of rocketing the dam and planning to destroy it in what Ukrainian officials called a sign that Moscow might blow it up and blame Kyiv. Neither side produced evidence to back up their allegations.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke for the first time since May and a top Russian diplomat said the call was needed to eliminate misunderstandings, TASS news agency reported. The Pentagon declined to offer specifics beyond saying that Austin, who initiated the conversation, emphasised a need for lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the Indian embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory asking Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest in view of the tightening war. “The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means,” it said.

 

Live Blog

Ukrainian forces advancing near dam on west bank of Dnipro; Western powers call for probe into Iran drone accusations; US, Russian defence chiefs speak in first call since May. Follow latest updates here.

09:23 (IST)22 Oct 2022
The Iranian drones in Ukraine’s already crowded skies

The Iranian Shahed-136 drone was designed to explode on impact, and on Monday, Russian forces launched dozens of them at targets across Ukraine. One hit an apartment building in Kyiv, the capital, killing four people, including a woman who was six months pregnant.

Police officers shoot at a drone during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv Oct. 17, 2022. (Reuters)

As the war enters its ninth month, the Shahed is among dozens of types of drones, including remote-controlled surveillance types and programmable flying bombs, being used on battlefields in Ukraine. They also include military drones produced by the United States, Turkey and Russia and commercial-grade drones made in China.

The full range of models, and which countries supplied them, is unclear. But the rapid increase in the number and types of unmanned drones deployed in the war signals that smaller, less-expensive weapons like the Shahed will probably become a staple of modern armed conflicts. (Read more)

09:19 (IST)22 Oct 2022
Residents of Ukraine’s Kherson leave after assault warning

Some residents of the Russian-held city of Kherson were shown leaving by boat on Wednesday after Moscow-installed officials told them it was not safe and said they were relocating their own staff in the face of a looming Ukrainian assault.

Local people fill up bottles with fresh drinking water, as the main supply pipeline for drinking water for the city was damaged in Kherson region at the beginning of Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Oct. 16, 2022. (Reuters)

The images of people fleeing were broadcast by Russian state TV which portrayed the exodus – from the right bank of the Rover Dnipro to its left bank – as a calculated attempt to clear the city of civilians before it became a combat zone. (Read more)

09:15 (IST)22 Oct 2022
Zelenskyy calls on West to warn Russia not to blow up dam

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the West to warn Russia not to blow up a dam that would flood a large area of southern Ukraine.

In a television address, Zelenskyy said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the huge Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds back an enormous reservoir, and were planning to blow it up. "Now everyone in the world must act powerfully and quickly to prevent a new Russian terrorist attack. Destroying the dam would mean a large-scale disaster," he said.

Russia has accused Kyiv of rocketing the dam and planning to destroy it in what Ukrainian officials called a sign that Moscow might blow it up and blame Kyiv. Neither side produced evidence to back up their allegations.

The vast Dnipro bisects Ukraine and is several kilometres wide in places. Bursting the dam could send a wall of water flooding settlements below it, towards Kherson, which Ukrainian forces hope to recapture in a major advance. (Reuters)

‘It was horror’: Liberated Ukrainians share tales of occupation

Russian troops spent weeks searching for Mariya, the 65-year-old common-law wife of a serving Ukrainian army officer.

Twice, she said, they ransacked her cottage in a village outside the town of Balakliya, Ukraine, and when they did eventually detain her months later, they tortured her repeatedly under interrogation, using electric shocks and threats of rape.

The recapturing by Ukrainian fighters of much of the Kharkiv region a month ago is now revealing what life was like for thousands of people living under Russian military occupation from the early days of the war. For many, there were periods of calm but almost no food or public services. For those like Mariya, accused of sympathising with or helping the Ukrainians, it was pure hell. (Read more)

russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine poilice, russia-ukraine tensions, drone strikes in Ukraine, drone strike Indian express Police officers shoot at a drone during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv October 17, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Ukraine rations power and warns of lethal winter, despite war gains

Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power grid forced nationwide power cuts Thursday, deepening the misery of a people facing winter without enough light or heat, while Ukraine’s president accused Moscow of planning to blow up a dam, which would cause catastrophic flooding and knock out more power supply.

The government ordered Ukrainians to minimize electricity use from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., after 10 days of concerted missile and drone attacks on utilities that have left civilians struggling with rolling blackouts and scattered shortages of clean water. Ukrainian and United Nations officials have warned of a deadly humanitarian crisis for civilians in the coming cold months.

Speaking remotely by video to European Union leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that “we have information” that Russian forces had mined the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam on the Dnieper River. If the dam were destroyed, he said, towns would be inundated and “hundreds of thousands of people could be affected.” (Read more)

 

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 09:12:21 am
