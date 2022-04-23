Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Zelenskyy warns Russia is eyeing other countries after Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia’s invasion of his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries, after a Russian general said it wants full control over southern Ukraine.
Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia’s central military district, was quoted by Russian state news agencies as saying full control over southern Ukraine would give it access to Transnistria, a breakaway Russian-occupied part of Moldova in the west. That would cut off Ukraine’s entire coastline and mean Russian forces pushing hundreds of miles west beyond current lines, past the major Ukrainian coastal cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa. The statement was one of the most detailed about Moscow’s ambitions in Ukraine and suggests Russia does not plan to wind down its offensive there anytime soon.
Underlining that India and UK are together and confronting their “shared anxieties” on “autocratic coercion” around the world, visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “intervened several times” with Russian President Vladimir Putin “to ask him what on earth he thinks he is doing, and where he thinks this is going”. He said Indians want “peace” and the “Russians out (of Ukraine)”.
Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. for allegedly spreading "false information" about the country's armed forces.
Kara-Murza is the vice-chairman of Open Russia, a liberal NGO founded by Mikhail Khodorkovsky — once believed the richest man in Russia before he fell foul of Putin and was jailed — who has been living in Switzerland since his release in 2013.
Kara-Murza was hospitalized with poisoning symptoms in 2015 and 2017.
Russian media reported that similar charges were being drawn up against Ilya Krasilshchik, former publisher of independent news site Meduza. (Deutche Welle)
In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, energy prices have skyrocketed, leaving many European countries uncertain of their ability to meet demand in the medium to long term. While the potential of Russia cutting off supply is at an all-time high, as of now, the pipes continue to flow.
Europe is Russia’s main market for energy exports, and in turn, also its main source of revenues. Acknowledging the mutually dependent relationship, Western sanctions have largely bypassed Russia’s energy sector resulting in a paradox in which Europe seems on the precipice of war with the Kremlin while continuing to trade with it in key commodity markets. (Read more)
Another mass grave has been found outside Mariupol the city council and an adviser to the mayor said Friday.
The city council posted a satellite photo provided by Planet Labs showing what it said was a mass grave 45 meters 14,764 feet by 25 meters 8,202 feet that could hold the bodies of at least 1,000 Mariupol residents. It said the new reported mass grave is outside the village of Vynohradne which is east of Mariupol. (AP)
Russia shifted a dozen crack military units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and pounded away at cities across the region, Ukrainian authorities said Friday, as the two sides hurtled toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country's industrial heartland.
Meanwhile, Russia reported that one serviceman was killed and 27 others were left missing after the fire on board the warship Moskva, which sank a week ago following what the Ukrainians boasted was a missile attack. Moscow previously reported everyone aboard had been rescued. (AP)
The US discourages India to rely on Russia for its defence needs, the Pentagon has said.
"We've been very clear with India as well as other nations that we don't want to see them rely on Russia for defence needs. We've been nothing but honest about that and discouraging that," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a news conference in Washington on Friday.
"At the same time, we also value the defence partnership that we have with India. And as was evidenced a week ago, we're looking at ways to improve that going forward. That's going to continue because it matters and it's important," he said. "India is a provider of security in the region and we value that," Kirby said. (PTI)