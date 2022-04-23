Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Zelenskyy warns Russia is eyeing other countries after Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia’s invasion of his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries, after a Russian general said it wants full control over southern Ukraine.

Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia’s central military district, was quoted by Russian state news agencies as saying full control over southern Ukraine would give it access to Transnistria, a breakaway Russian-occupied part of Moldova in the west. That would cut off Ukraine’s entire coastline and mean Russian forces pushing hundreds of miles west beyond current lines, past the major Ukrainian coastal cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa. The statement was one of the most detailed about Moscow’s ambitions in Ukraine and suggests Russia does not plan to wind down its offensive there anytime soon.

Underlining that India and UK are together and confronting their “shared anxieties” on “autocratic coercion” around the world, visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “intervened several times” with Russian President Vladimir Putin “to ask him what on earth he thinks he is doing, and where he thinks this is going”. He said Indians want “peace” and the “Russians out (of Ukraine)”.