Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Ukraine says its troops have retaken ground from Russia in Sievierodonetsk

Russia Ukraine War Live, Mariupol Fall to Russia: Ukraine said it clawed back a chunk of the industrial centre of Sievierodonetsk in combat that appeared Saturday to be stymieing a Russian drive to capture the ruined city, the focus of Moscow’s offensive to take the eastern Donbas region. (Here’s how the war has changed in the last 100 days)
Sergiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province, told national television that Ukrainian troops had retaken 20% of the territory they had lost in Sievierodonetsk. It was “not realistic” the city would fall in the next two weeks even though Russian reinforcements were being deployed, he said on Friday. Ukrainian officials are counting on advanced missile systems that the United States and Britain recently pledged to swing the war in their favour, and Ukrainian troops have already begun training on them.
While Ukraine’s resistance has forced Putin to narrow his immediate goal to conquering the entire Donbas region, Ukrainian officials said he remains intent on subduing the whole country. Moscow has poured troops and materiel into the battle for Sievierodonetsk, which Russia must overrun to take all of Luhansk, one of two provinces that comprise the eastern Donbas region that the Kremlin has stated it intends to capture.
Switzerland said that it would not allow Swiss war materiel to be transferred to Ukraine.
This is in line with the country's strict military neutrality. Switzerland's federal council said that Germany and Denmark had made a request for the transfer of war materiel. "Switzerland cannot agree to two requests to transfer war material from Switzerland to Ukraine. However, the delivery of individual parts to European armaments companies remains possible," Federal Council spokesman Andre Simonazzi said.
Under Switzerland's War Materiel Act, export requests cannot be approved if the recipient country is in an international armed conflict. (Deutsche Welle)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his call for an immediate halt to violence on the 100th day of the war in Ukraine.
The UN chief also called for urgent protection for civilians, unfettered access to provide them with humanitarian aid and safely evacuate those trapped in areas where fighting is taking place, and respect for human rights.
“The conflict has already taken thousands of lives, caused untold destruction, displaced millions of people, resulted in unacceptable violations of human rights and is inflaming a three-dimensional global crisis – food, energy and finance – that is pummeling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies,” Guterres said in a statement Friday. (AP)
