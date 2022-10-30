Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim

Ukraine War, Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia announced Saturday that it will suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal with immediate effect that has facilitated more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. The reason cited by the Russian Defense Ministry is an alleged Ukrainian drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that the Russians mishandled their own weapons. The Russian declaration came one day after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export deal, which was scheduled to expire on Nov. 19.

In other news, As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered ninth month, the conflict resonated in the UN Security Council Counter Terrorism Committee meet in Delhi on Saturday. While France, the US and the UK attacked Russia for its violent invasion of Ukraine, Russia accused them of supplying Kyiv weapons, which, it claimed, were going into the hands of terrorist organisations.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu called up Defence Ministers of India and China earlier last week to convey Moscow’s concern about a purported Ukrainian plan to use a “dirty bomb”, repeating an allegation that Ukraine and the West have already rejected. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on his part, told Shoigu that the Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side.