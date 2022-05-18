Russia Ukraine War News Live News: Fears for surrendered Ukrainian fighters rise after Russian negotiator says they ‘don’t deserve to live’

Russia Ukraine War Live: Concerns grew Wednesday for the welfare of more than 250 Ukrainian fighters who surrendered to Russian forces at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol after weeks of desperate resistance. A Russian lawmaker taking part in peace talks with Kyiv said Tuesday that Russia should consider the death penalty for what he called nationalist fighters from Ukraine’s Azov regiment.
The Mariupol surrender brought an end to the most devastating siege of Russia’s war in Ukraine and allowed President Vladimir Putin to claim a rare victory in his faltering campaign, which many military analysts say has stalled. While Russia called it a surrender, the Ukrainians avoided that word.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House on Thursday to discuss their Nato applications, and the Biden administration is confident the alliance can reach consensus to admit them amid pushback from Nato member Turkey. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said Finland and Sweden joining Nato would probably make “not much difference” as the two countries had long participated in the alliance’s military drills.
In a debate in the lower house of Russia's parliament after the defenders of Ukraine's Azovstal steelworks surrendered, lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said although Russia has a moratorium on the death penalty, it should "think carefully" about capital punishment for the Azov fighters.
"They do not deserve to live after the monstrous crimes against humanity that they have committed and that are committed continuously against our prisoners", he said. (Reuters)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena Zelenska were among the many dignitaries who attended the funeral ceremony of the first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 17, 2022. Kravchuk died last week at the age of 88.
Zelenskyy described Kravchuk as a wise leader who guided the country in the chaotic first years of independence from Soviet rule.
"He was a person always able to find wise words and express them in such a way that they were heard by all Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said, as per a Reuters report.
For our new readers, here is a quick summary of the updates from Ukraine.
➡️ Russia's defence ministry said 265 fighters had surrendered at the Azovstal steelworks, including 51 who were seriously wounded and would be treated at Novoazovsk in the Russian-backed breakaway Donetsk region.
➡️ The defenders of Mariupol changed the course of the war with Russia by holding out for 82 days, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said, adding they had interrupted Russia's operation to seize swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.
➡️ Russian attacks killed seven civilians in the Donetsk region, the area's governor said on his Telegram channel.
➡️ Eight people were killed and 12 wounded in a Russian airstrike on the village of Desna in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, the regional emergency service said.
➡️ A village in Russia's western province of Kursk bordering Ukraine came under Ukrainian fire, the regional governor said, but there were no injuries.
➡️ Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have stagnated, officials said, with both sides trading blame and Moscow indicating a return to talks may be difficult.
