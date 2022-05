Russia Ukraine War News Live News: Fears for surrendered Ukrainian fighters rise after Russian negotiator says they ‘don’t deserve to live’

A quick recap of the story so far

For our new readers, here is a quick summary of the updates from Ukraine.

➡️ Russia's defence ministry said 265 fighters had surrendered at the Azovstal steelworks, including 51 who were seriously wounded and would be treated at Novoazovsk in the Russian-backed breakaway Donetsk region.

➡️ The defenders of Mariupol changed the course of the war with Russia by holding out for 82 days, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said, adding they had interrupted Russia's operation to seize swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.

➡️ Russian attacks killed seven civilians in the Donetsk region, the area's governor said on his Telegram channel.

➡️ Eight people were killed and 12 wounded in a Russian airstrike on the village of Desna in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, the regional emergency service said.

➡️ A village in Russia's western province of Kursk bordering Ukraine came under Ukrainian fire, the regional governor said, but there were no injuries.

➡️ Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have stagnated, officials said, with both sides trading blame and Moscow indicating a return to talks may be difficult.

➡️ US President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House on Thursday to discuss their Nato applications, and the Biden administration is confident the alliance can reach consensus to admit them amid pushback from Nato member Turkey.

➡️ Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said Finland and Sweden joining Nato would probably make "not much difference" as the two countries had long participated in the alliance's military drills.