Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Putin calls for partial mobilisation; Ukraine calls it proof of Kremlin’s failure

Russia Ukraine War news: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin’s decree on partial mobilisation would see 3 lakh additional personnel called up to serve in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine reacted to the news, terming it ‘predictable’ and said it shows that the war effort is failing.
The Russian rouble tumbled past 62 against the dollar Wednesday for the first time in nearly two months as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s first mobilisation since World War Two. At 0643 GMT, the rouble was 2.3% weaker at 61.97 to the dollar, having dipped as far as 62.6125, its weakest point since August 1. It had lost 1.5% to trade at 61.50 to the euro.
After stunning battlefield setbacks, Russia moved to cement its grip on territory it occupies in eastern and southern Ukraine, as Kremlin proxies there announced plans on Tuesday for referendums on annexation to Russia, indicating a possible escalation of the war. The Kremlin signalled that if Russia were to go forward with annexation, any further military action by Ukraine in those regions could be seen as an attack on Russia itself, justifying any military response by the nation with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.
Russia's Vladimir Putin announced a new step in the Ukraine war by calling for a partial mobilisation in the country.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech on Wednesday was a worrying escalation and the threats he made must be taken seriously, British foreign office minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News.
"Clearly it's something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control - I'm not sure he's in control either, really. This is obviously an escalation," Keegan said.
"It is chilling ... It's a serious threat, but one that has been made before," she told the BBC in a separate interview. (Reuters)
Russia's mobilisation was a predictable step that will prove extremely unpopular and underscores that the war is not going according to Moscow's plan, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters Wednesday.
Podolyak said in a text message that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to shift the blame for starting an "unprovoked war" and Russia's worsening economic situation onto the West. (Reuters)
In an interview with Russian state television, Shoigu said that students and those who served as conscripts would not be called up, and that the majority of Russia's millions-strong reserves would not be drafted. (Reuters)
Putin’s address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia.
The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield. (Read more)
