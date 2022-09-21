scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Live now

Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Putin calls for partial mobilisation; Ukraine calls it proof of Kremlin’s failure

Ukraine War Today News, Ukraine Russia Updates, World War 3 News Live Updates, September 21: The Russian rouble tumbled past 62 against the dollar Wednesday for the first time in nearly two months.

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: September 21, 2022 1:04:10 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Russia Ukraine War news: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin’s decree on partial mobilisation would see 3 lakh additional personnel called up to serve in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine reacted to the news, terming it ‘predictable’ and said it shows that the war effort is failing.

The Russian rouble tumbled past 62 against the dollar Wednesday for the first time in nearly two months as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s first mobilisation since World War Two. At 0643 GMT, the rouble was 2.3% weaker at 61.97 to the dollar, having dipped as far as 62.6125, its weakest point since August 1. It had lost 1.5% to trade at 61.50 to the euro.

After stunning battlefield setbacks, Russia moved to cement its grip on territory it occupies in eastern and southern Ukraine, as Kremlin proxies there announced plans on Tuesday for referendums on annexation to Russia, indicating a possible escalation of the war. The Kremlin signalled that if Russia were to go forward with annexation, any further military action by Ukraine in those regions could be seen as an attack on Russia itself, justifying any military response by the nation with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.

Live Blog

Putin sets partial mobilisation in Russia; rouble tumbles past 62 vs dollar; defense minister says 3 lakh reservists will be mobilised. Follow live updates here.

12:56 (IST)21 Sep 2022
Watch: When Putin appeared on TV with the new announcement

Russia's Vladimir Putin announced a new step in the Ukraine war by calling for a partial mobilisation in the country. 

12:49 (IST)21 Sep 2022
UK says Putin's threats must be taken seriously

Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech on Wednesday was a worrying escalation and the threats he made must be taken seriously, British foreign office minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News.

"Clearly it's something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control - I'm not sure he's in control either, really. This is obviously an escalation," Keegan said.

"It is chilling ... It's a serious threat, but one that has been made before," she told the BBC in a separate interview. (Reuters)

12:38 (IST)21 Sep 2022
Russia's mobilisation was 'predictable', shows war effort failing, says Ukraine

Russia's mobilisation was a predictable step that will prove extremely unpopular and underscores that the war is not going according to Moscow's plan, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters Wednesday.

Podolyak said in a text message that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to shift the blame for starting an "unprovoked war" and Russia's worsening economic situation onto the West. (Reuters)

12:35 (IST)21 Sep 2022
Russia's partial mobilisation will see 300,000 drafted, says defence minister

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin's decree on partial mobilisation would see 3,00,000 additional personnel called up to serve in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

In an interview with Russian state television, Shoigu said that students and those who served as conscripts would not be called up, and that the majority of Russia's millions-strong reserves would not be drafted.  (Reuters)

12:35 (IST)21 Sep 2022
Russia signals annexation of parts of Ukraine, raising stakes in fighting

After stunning battlefield setbacks, Russia moved to cement its grip on territory it occupies in eastern and southern Ukraine, as Kremlin proxies there announced plans on Tuesday for referendums on annexation to Russia, indicating a possible escalation of the war.

An apartment building, heavily damaged by Russian bombs overnight, in Bakhmut, Ukraine. (Tyler Hicks/The New York Times)

 

The Kremlin signaled that if Russia were to go forward with annexation — even if no other countries recognized it — any further military action by Ukraine in those regions could be seen as an attack on Russia itself, justifying any military response by the nation with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal. (Read more)

12:34 (IST)21 Sep 2022
Russia’s Putin announces partial military mobilisation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilisation in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months.

Putin’s address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia.

The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield. (Read more)

12:34 (IST)21 Sep 2022
Russia’s Putin announces partial military mobilisation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilisation in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months.

Putin’s address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia.

The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield. (Read more)

Russia signals annexation of parts of Ukraine, raising stakes in fighting

A woman collects wood for heating from a destroyed school where Russian forces were based in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP)

After stunning battlefield setbacks, Russia moved to cement its grip on territory it occupies in eastern and southern Ukraine, as Kremlin proxies there announced plans on Tuesday for referendums on annexation to Russia, indicating a possible escalation of the war.

The Kremlin signalled that if Russia were to go forward with annexation — even if no other countries recognised it — any further military action by Ukraine in those regions could be seen as an attack on Russia itself, justifying any military response by the nation with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.

“Encroaching on the territory of Russia is a crime, the commission of which allows you to use all the forces of self-defense,” Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and the vice chairman of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Security Council, wrote on the Telegram social network Tuesday, describing the referendums as having “huge significance.” (Read more)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 12:32:05 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments