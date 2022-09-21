Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Putin calls for partial mobilisation; Ukraine calls it proof of Kremlin’s failure

Russia Ukraine War news: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin’s decree on partial mobilisation would see 3 lakh additional personnel called up to serve in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine reacted to the news, terming it ‘predictable’ and said it shows that the war effort is failing.

The Russian rouble tumbled past 62 against the dollar Wednesday for the first time in nearly two months as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s first mobilisation since World War Two. At 0643 GMT, the rouble was 2.3% weaker at 61.97 to the dollar, having dipped as far as 62.6125, its weakest point since August 1. It had lost 1.5% to trade at 61.50 to the euro.

After stunning battlefield setbacks, Russia moved to cement its grip on territory it occupies in eastern and southern Ukraine, as Kremlin proxies there announced plans on Tuesday for referendums on annexation to Russia, indicating a possible escalation of the war. The Kremlin signalled that if Russia were to go forward with annexation, any further military action by Ukraine in those regions could be seen as an attack on Russia itself, justifying any military response by the nation with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.