Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces mandatory evacuation of Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and sown economic strife across the world. Following are the main impacts of the war:

* Death

Since Feb. 24, 5,237 civilians have been recorded as killed and 7,035 as injured, though the actual casualties are much higher, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on July 25. Most of those killed or injured were the victims of explosive weapons such as artillery, missile and air strikes, the OHCHR said.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine have given details on the military deaths in the conflict. The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, with Russian-backed forces fighting Ukraine’s armed forces.

About 14,000 people were killed there between 2014 and 2022, according to OHCHR, including 3,106 civilians.

US intelligence estimates that some 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed so far in Ukraine and three times that wounded – equal to the total Soviet death toll during Moscow’s occupation of Afghanistan in 1979-1989.

Ukrainian military losses are also significant but probably a little less than Russia’s, US intelligence believes, CIA Director William Burns said this month.