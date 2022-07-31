scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces mandatory evacuation of Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Ukraine War Today News, Ukraine Russia Updates, July 31, 2022: Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in Kherson fighting.

July 31, 2022
russia airstrike kharkivFirefighters work at a site of a professional college that was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates (July 31):  Ukraine’s government has decided on a mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition dumps in fighting in the Kherson region, the focus of Kyiv’s counter-offensive in the south and a key link in Moscow’s supply lines.

The US ambassador to the United Nations said there should no longer be any doubt that Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine “and dissolve it from the world map entirely.” Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council that the United States is seeing growing signs that Russia is laying the groundwork to attempt to annex all of the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in Kherson fighting; Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine "and dissolve it from the world map entirely, says US envoy.

09:36 (IST)31 Jul 2022
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region

Ukraine’s government has decided on a mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

In a late-night televised address, Zelenskyy also said the hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the larger Donbas region needed to leave.

“The more people leave Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” he said, adding that residents would be given compensation. Read more here

09:12 (IST)31 Jul 2022
Russia Ukraine War Live Updates

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and sown economic strife across the world. Following are the main impacts of the war:

* Death

Since Feb. 24, 5,237 civilians have been recorded as killed and 7,035 as injured, though the actual casualties are much higher, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on July 25. Most of those killed or injured were the victims of explosive weapons such as artillery, missile and air strikes, the OHCHR said.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine have given details on the military deaths in the conflict. The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, with Russian-backed forces fighting Ukraine’s armed forces.

About 14,000 people were killed there between 2014 and 2022, according to OHCHR, including 3,106 civilians.

US intelligence estimates that some 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed so far in Ukraine and three times that wounded – equal to the total Soviet death toll during Moscow’s occupation of Afghanistan in 1979-1989.

Ukrainian military losses are also significant but probably a little less than Russia’s, US intelligence believes, CIA Director William Burns said this month.

