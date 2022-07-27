Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia targeted Ukraine’s southern Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with airstrikes Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure with missiles fired from long-range bomber aircraft, the Ukrainian military said. In the Odesa region, buildings in coastal villages were hit and caught fire, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said on Facebook.
A Ukrainian air force spokesman said long-range Russian Tu-22M3 bombers and Su-30 and Su-35 fighter jets launched the strikes from the Black Sea. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted despite agreements intended to allow grain shipments to resume from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Hours after the strikes, a Moscow-installed official in southern Ukraine said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions would soon be “liberated” by Russian forces, just like the already occupied Kherson region further east.“The Kherson region and the city of Kherson have been liberated forever,” Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted the region’s Russia-appointed official, Kirill Stremousov, as saying. On the diplomatic front, Russia’s foreign minister repeated his insistence that Moscow was ready to hold talks with Ukraine on ending the war, though he again claimed that Kyiv’s Western allies oppose a deal.
The Pentagon formally approved in late June a plan to help treat wounded Ukrainian troops at a US military hospital in Germany, a defense official said on Tuesday.
The Kyiv government said in June that 100 to 200 Ukrainian troops were being killed per day.
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said no Ukrainian troops had been treated so far and US troops would not be going into Ukraine to bring Ukrainian personnel out. (Reuters)
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted a proposed price cap on Russian oil on a phone call with British Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday, a move to reduce the impact of the war in Ukraine on global energy prices.
Both discussed the need to continue to accelerate budgetary support for Ukraine, and opportunities to build on sanctions imposed on Russia, the US Treasury Department said in a statement. (Reuters)
Ukraine is one of the world's major grain producers. The country mainly grows and exports wheat, corn and barley. According to the European Commission, Ukraine accounts for 10% of the world wheat market, 15% of the corn market, and 13% of the barley market. With more than 50% of world trade, it is also the main player on the sunflower oil market.
Ranked in first and second place respectively, corn and wheat are also the world's most widely grown cereals. A major exporter like Ukraine dropping out can have serious consequences for global food security. (DW)
Russia will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country’s newly appointed space chief said Tuesday. Yuri Borisov, who was appointed earlier this month to lead the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to other partners at the International Space Station before it leaves the project.
“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov said. Borisov’s statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials about Moscow’s intention to leave the space outpost after 2024. (Read more)
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Aug. 5, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
The two leaders will discuss regional problems and bilateral relations, the agency said. Erdogan was instrumental in helping to secure agreements signed by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul last week to allow a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. (Read more)
Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has sharply increased pressure in the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline that delivers Russian gas to Europe without prior notice, the Ukrainian state pipeline operator company said on Tuesday.
Such pressure spikes could lead to emergencies including pipeline ruptures, and pipeline operators are obliged to inform each other about them in advance, the Ukrainian company said. (Read more)