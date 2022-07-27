scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Live now

Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine

Ukraine War Today News, Ukraine Russia Updates, World War 3 News Live Updates: Russia’s foreign minister repeated his insistence that Moscow was ready to hold talks with Ukraine on ending the war.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: July 27, 2022 8:42:23 am
Rescuers remove debris after a Russian missile attack on Monday in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, July 26, 2022. (AP)

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia targeted Ukraine’s southern Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with airstrikes Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure with missiles fired from long-range bomber aircraft, the Ukrainian military said. In the Odesa region, buildings in coastal villages were hit and caught fire, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said on Facebook.

A Ukrainian air force spokesman said long-range Russian Tu-22M3 bombers and Su-30 and Su-35 fighter jets launched the strikes from the Black Sea. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted despite agreements intended to allow grain shipments to resume from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Hours after the strikes, a Moscow-installed official in southern Ukraine said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions would soon be “liberated” by Russian forces, just like the already occupied Kherson region further east.“The Kherson region and the city of Kherson have been liberated forever,” Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted the region’s Russia-appointed official, Kirill Stremousov, as saying. On the diplomatic front, Russia’s foreign minister repeated his insistence that Moscow was ready to hold talks with Ukraine on ending the war, though he again claimed that Kyiv’s Western allies oppose a deal.

Live Blog

Russia-Ukraine Crisis, Live Updates: Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024. Follow latest updates here.

08:42 (IST)27 Jul 2022
Pentagon approves plan to treat Ukrainian troops at US hospital in Germany, says official

The Pentagon formally approved in late June a plan to help treat wounded Ukrainian troops at a US military hospital in Germany, a defense official said on Tuesday.

The Kyiv government said in June that 100 to 200 Ukrainian troops were being killed per day.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said no Ukrainian troops had been treated so far and US troops would not be going into Ukraine to bring Ukrainian personnel out. (Reuters)

08:40 (IST)27 Jul 2022
Yellen discusses price cap on Russian oil with UK's Zahawi, says US Treasury

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted a proposed price cap on Russian oil on a phone call with British Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday, a move to reduce the impact of the war in Ukraine on global energy prices.

Both discussed the need to continue to accelerate budgetary support for Ukraine, and opportunities to build on sanctions imposed on Russia, the US Treasury Department said in a statement. (Reuters)

08:08 (IST)27 Jul 2022
What role does Ukraine play in global food security?

Ukraine is one of the world's major grain producers. The country mainly grows and exports wheat, corn and barley. According to the European Commission, Ukraine accounts for 10% of the world wheat market, 15% of the corn market, and 13% of the barley market. With more than 50% of world trade, it is also the main player on the sunflower oil market.

Ranked in first and second place respectively, corn and wheat are also the world's most widely grown cereals. A major exporter like Ukraine dropping out can have serious consequences for global food security. (DW)

07:58 (IST)27 Jul 2022
Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

Russia will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country’s newly appointed space chief said Tuesday. Yuri Borisov, who was appointed earlier this month to lead the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to other partners at the International Space Station before it leaves the project.

“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov said. Borisov’s statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials about Moscow’s intention to leave the space outpost after 2024. (Read more)

07:57 (IST)27 Jul 2022
Putin to meet Turkey’s Erdogan in Sochi on Aug 5

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Aug. 5, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File photo)

The two leaders will discuss regional problems and bilateral relations, the agency said. Erdogan was instrumental in helping to secure agreements signed by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul last week to allow a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. (Read more)

07:56 (IST)27 Jul 2022
Ukraine says Russia increased gas pipeline pressure without prior notice

Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has sharply increased pressure in the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline that delivers Russian gas to Europe without prior notice, the Ukrainian state pipeline operator company said on Tuesday.

Such pressure spikes could lead to emergencies including pipeline ruptures, and pipeline operators are obliged to inform each other about them in advance, the Ukrainian company said. (Read more)

Russia will pull out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country's new space chief said Tuesday amid high tensions between Moscow and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Yuri Borisov, the new CEO of the Russian State Space Corporation "Roscosmos", at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 26, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The announcement, while not unexpected, throws into question the future of the 24-year-old space station, with experts saying it would be extremely difficult — perhaps a “nightmare," by one reckoning — to keep it running without the Russians. NASA and its partners had hoped to continue operating it until 2030.

“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Yuri Borisov, appointed this month to lead the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. He added: “I think that by that time we will start forming a Russian orbiting station.”

The space station has long been a symbol of post-Cold War international teamwork in the name of science but is now one of the last areas of cooperation between the U.S. and the Kremlin. NASA had no immediate comment.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called the announcement “an unfortunate development” given the “valuable professional collaboration our space agencies have had over the years.” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the US is “exploring options” for dealing with a Russian withdrawal.

Borisov’s statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials about Moscow’s intention to leave the space station after 2024 when the current international arrangements for its operation end.

Russian officials have long talked about their desire to launch their own space station and have complained that the wear and tear on the aging International Space Station is compromising safety and could make it difficult to extend its lifespan.

Cost may also be a factor: With Elon Musk’s SpaceX company now flying NASA astronauts to and from the space station, the Russian Space Agency lost a major source of income. For years, NASA had been paying tens of millions of dollars per seat for rides aboard Russian Soyuz rockets.

The Russian announcement is certain to stir speculation that it is part of Moscow’s manoeuvring to win relief from Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.