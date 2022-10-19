Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Russian commander admits situation is ‘tense’ for his forces in Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgement of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago. The situation in areas Russia claims to have annexed was “tense”, said Sergei Surovikin, a Russian general appointed this month to take charge of its forces. Russian troops in some areas were under continuous attack, he said.
In other news, nuclear watchdog IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said he expected to return “soon” to Ukraine amid negotiations to establish a security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia facility, Europe’s largest nuclear power station. The Zaporizhzhia plant is in one of four Ukrainian regions Russia has proclaimed as annexed but only partly occupies, the other three being Kherson, and the eastern border provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian air strikes have destroyed 30% of Ukraine’s power stations since Oct. 10, causing massive blackouts across the country. The country’s foreign minister said he was proposing a formal cut in diplomatic ties with Iran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones.
Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones.
Russia launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday, striking energy infrastructure and killing four people in the capital of Kyiv.
Ukraine says the attacks were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, though Tehran denies supplying the drones. (Read more)
In another sign of Russian concern, the Kremlin-installed chief of the strategic southern region of Kherson on Tuesday announced an "organised, gradual displacement" of civilians from four towns on the Dnipro River.
"The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Russia's invasion forces, told the state-owned Rossiya 24 news channel
On Kherson, Surovikin said: "The situation in this area is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson."
Russian forces in Kherson have been driven back by 20-30 km in the last few weeks and are at risk of being pinned against the western bank of the 2,200-km-long Dnipro river that bisects Ukraine. (Reuters)