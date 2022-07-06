scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Russians moving into Ukraine’s Donetsk after taking control of neighbouring towns

Russia-Ukraine War Live Today News, Ukraine Russia Updates, World War 3 News, 6 July: After failing to move on Kyiv at the start of its invasion, the Kremlin said it had redirected its forces to Donbas.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: July 6, 2022 9:57:52 am
Pavel Govoryhov, 84, and Tatiana Koneva, 75, residents of Saltivka district, sit on a bench in front of their apartment house in Kharkiv, Ukraine, July 5, 2022. (AP)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis: Russian troops are engaged in heavy fighting and making their way into Ukraine’s Donetsk region after taking control of the last two towns in neighbouring Luhansk, the regional governor of Luhansk said Tuesday.

Serhiy Gaidai said the Russian troops had sustained heavy losses in the long process of capturing the twin towns of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, but were channelling their efforts into moving southward. After failing to move on Kyiv at the start of its invasion, the Kremlin said it had redirected its forces to Donbas — Ukraine’s industrial heartland made up of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Moscow ramped up its war rhetoric with Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin saying Ukraine had become a “terrorist state” that was doing everything to ensure Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the Donbas. The remarks by the chairman of the lower house of parliament suggested Russia may wish to expand its stated war aims, having abandoned offensives on the capital Kyiv and second largest city Kharkiv in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance early in the conflict.

Live Blog

Russia hammers Ukraine's Donetsk region after seizing Luhansk. Follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here.

09:57 (IST)06 Jul 2022
NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland

The 30 NATO allies signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland on Tuesday, sending the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals.

NATO alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at NATO headquarters in Brussels. (AP/File Photo)

The move further increases Russia’s strategic isolation in the wake of its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February and military struggles there since. “This is truly a historic moment for Finland, for Sweden and for NATO,” said alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. (Read more)

09:55 (IST)06 Jul 2022
What's the fighting like today?

➡️ Lysychansk was once a city of a 1,00,000 people in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, but it now lies in ruins after its fall to Russian forces with many residents still living in bomb shelters and basements.

➡️ Russian forces struck a market and a residential area in the city of Sloviansk near front lines in Donetsk, killing at least two people and injuring seven, according to officials.

➡️ Russian-backed separatists have seized two foreign-flagged ships in the southeast Ukrainian port of Mariupol, saying they are now "state property", in the first such moves against commercial shipping, letters seen by Reuters showed.

➡️ The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop at the borders of the Donbas region. (Reuters)

09:19 (IST)06 Jul 2022
Ukraine's Zelenskyy reprimands military leadership for conscript requirement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video message late Tuesday, criticising military leadership over reports of new rules on where potential Ukrainian conscripts are allowed to travel.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Володимир Зеленський (@zelenskiy_official)

Army Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and Ukraine's general staff had said that Ukrainians eligible for military service needed permission if they wanted to leave their registered place of residence.

Following outrage on social media, authorities specified that such permits were indeed necessary for leaving a district. (DW)

09:18 (IST)06 Jul 2022
US does not expect Blinken-Lavrov meeting at G20

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that he does not expect US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

"I'm not in a position to walk through the choreography, but I certainly would not expect any meeting between Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov," he said.

Price said that he expected G20 members to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (DW)

Russia's defence ministry, which says it does not target residential areas, said it had used high-precision weapons to destroy command centres and artillery in Donetsk, where Ukraine still controls some major cities.

In another sign Russia is bracing for a long war, the Duma passed two bills in their first reading that would allow the government to oblige firms to supply the military and make staff work overtime to support the invasion.

Putin has told troops involved in capturing Luhansk — who would also be part of any attempt to capture cities in Donetsk — to "rest and recover their military preparedness", while units elsewhere in Ukraine keep fighting.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone call he believed Ukraine's military could retake territory recently captured by Russia.

Johnson updated Zelenskyy on the latest deliveries of British military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks, a spokesperson said.

Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Russia's capture of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk — two medium-sized cities in Luhansk, now largely in ruins — came at a heavy human and financial cost for Moscow and took 90 days.

