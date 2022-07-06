Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Russians moving into Ukraine’s Donetsk after taking control of neighbouring towns

Russia Ukraine War Crisis: Russian troops are engaged in heavy fighting and making their way into Ukraine’s Donetsk region after taking control of the last two towns in neighbouring Luhansk, the regional governor of Luhansk said Tuesday.
Serhiy Gaidai said the Russian troops had sustained heavy losses in the long process of capturing the twin towns of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, but were channelling their efforts into moving southward. After failing to move on Kyiv at the start of its invasion, the Kremlin said it had redirected its forces to Donbas — Ukraine’s industrial heartland made up of Luhansk and Donetsk.
Moscow ramped up its war rhetoric with Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin saying Ukraine had become a “terrorist state” that was doing everything to ensure Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the Donbas. The remarks by the chairman of the lower house of parliament suggested Russia may wish to expand its stated war aims, having abandoned offensives on the capital Kyiv and second largest city Kharkiv in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance early in the conflict.
The 30 NATO allies signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland on Tuesday, sending the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals.
The move further increases Russia’s strategic isolation in the wake of its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February and military struggles there since. “This is truly a historic moment for Finland, for Sweden and for NATO,” said alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. (Read more)
➡️ Lysychansk was once a city of a 1,00,000 people in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, but it now lies in ruins after its fall to Russian forces with many residents still living in bomb shelters and basements.
➡️ Russian forces struck a market and a residential area in the city of Sloviansk near front lines in Donetsk, killing at least two people and injuring seven, according to officials.
➡️ Russian-backed separatists have seized two foreign-flagged ships in the southeast Ukrainian port of Mariupol, saying they are now "state property", in the first such moves against commercial shipping, letters seen by Reuters showed.
➡️ The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop at the borders of the Donbas region. (Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video message late Tuesday, criticising military leadership over reports of new rules on where potential Ukrainian conscripts are allowed to travel.
Army Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and Ukraine's general staff had said that Ukrainians eligible for military service needed permission if they wanted to leave their registered place of residence.
Following outrage on social media, authorities specified that such permits were indeed necessary for leaving a district. (DW)
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that he does not expect US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.
"I'm not in a position to walk through the choreography, but I certainly would not expect any meeting between Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov," he said.
Price said that he expected G20 members to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (DW)