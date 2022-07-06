Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Russians moving into Ukraine’s Donetsk after taking control of neighbouring towns

Russia Ukraine War Crisis: Russian troops are engaged in heavy fighting and making their way into Ukraine’s Donetsk region after taking control of the last two towns in neighbouring Luhansk, the regional governor of Luhansk said Tuesday.

Serhiy Gaidai said the Russian troops had sustained heavy losses in the long process of capturing the twin towns of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, but were channelling their efforts into moving southward. After failing to move on Kyiv at the start of its invasion, the Kremlin said it had redirected its forces to Donbas — Ukraine’s industrial heartland made up of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Moscow ramped up its war rhetoric with Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin saying Ukraine had become a “terrorist state” that was doing everything to ensure Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the Donbas. The remarks by the chairman of the lower house of parliament suggested Russia may wish to expand its stated war aims, having abandoned offensives on the capital Kyiv and second largest city Kharkiv in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance early in the conflict.