Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Return our prisoners if you want top ally back, Ukraine tells Moscow; Russia war a ‘genocide,’ says Biden

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Soon after Ukrainian authorities announced that they had detained the Kremlin’s most high-profile ally Viktor Medvedchuk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Moscow to release all prisoners of war if it wanted Medvedchuk back. “I propose to the Russian Federation: exchange this guy of yours for our guys and girls now held in Russian captivity,” President Zelensky said in an early morning address on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Russia’s war in Ukraine “amounted to genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.” Speaking in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden said he meant it when he said at an earlier event that Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine.
Putin said on Tuesday peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, using his first public comments on the conflict in more than a week to vow that his troops would win and to goad the West for failing to bring Moscow to heel. Addressing the war in public for the first time since Russian forces retreated from northern Ukraine after they were halted at the gates of Kyiv, Putin promised that Russia would achieve all of its “noble” aims in Ukraine.
Not concealing the divergence in view on Russia and its war in Ukraine, the US and India sent clear signals Tuesday of a willingness to understand each other’s position given their “shared values” and a partnership deepening when there is “so much more going on in the world today”.
Emerging from the fourth 2+2 meeting — and the first under the Biden administration — of the Foreign and Defence Ministers of the US and India, Secretary of State Antony Blinken invoked shared values and international rules-based order to call upon all nations to “condemn Moscow’s increasingly brutal actions” in Ukraine. He urged all partners “not to increase their purchases of Russian energy”.
Aware of the oblique reference to India and its purchase of discounted Russian oil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, responding to questions on India’s lack of condemnation of Russia’s actions, said, “So first of all, thank you for the advice and suggestions in your question. I prefer to do it my way and articulate it my way.” Read more.
