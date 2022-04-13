Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Return our prisoners if you want top ally back, Ukraine tells Moscow; Russia war a ‘genocide,’ says Biden

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Soon after Ukrainian authorities announced that they had detained the Kremlin’s most high-profile ally Viktor Medvedchuk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Moscow to release all prisoners of war if it wanted Medvedchuk back. “I propose to the Russian Federation: exchange this guy of yours for our guys and girls now held in Russian captivity,” President Zelensky said in an early morning address on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Russia’s war in Ukraine “amounted to genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.” Speaking in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden said he meant it when he said at an earlier event that Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine.

Putin said on Tuesday peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, using his first public comments on the conflict in more than a week to vow that his troops would win and to goad the West for failing to bring Moscow to heel. Addressing the war in public for the first time since Russian forces retreated from northern Ukraine after they were halted at the gates of Kyiv, Putin promised that Russia would achieve all of its “noble” aims in Ukraine.