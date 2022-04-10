scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Russian shelling traps residents of Mariupol; Ukraine bans all imports from Russia

Russia-Ukraine War Live News, Ukraine Russia News Today, 10 Apr: Meanwhile, Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia, one of its key trading partners before the war with annual imports valued at about $6 billion, and called on other countries to follow and impose harsher economic sanctions on Moscow.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 10, 2022 9:13:40 am
A view of houses destroyed by shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 9, 2022. (REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Shelling by Russian forces of Ukraine’s key port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov has collapsed several humanitarian corridors, making it more difficult for people to leave. It was not clear Saturday how many people remained trapped in the city, which had a prewar population of 430,000, AP reported. A day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station, civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia, one of its key trading partners before the war with annual imports valued at about $6 billion, and called on other countries to follow and impose harsher economic sanctions on Moscow. “Today we officially announced a complete termination of trade in goods with the aggressor state,” Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday.

The attack in Kramatorsk led to several European leaders showing solidarity with Ukraine, with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting Kyiv. Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a surprise visit in which he pledged new military assistance, including 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems. The support aims to ensure that “Ukraine can never be bullied again, never will be blackmailed again, never will be threatened in the same way again,” Johnson said.

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Russian shelling traps residents of Mariupol; Ukraine bans all imports from Russia; British PM Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Follow latest updates here.

09:13 (IST)10 Apr 2022
Civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha were war crimes, Germany’s Scholz says

The perpetrators of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were guilty of war crimes and must be held accountable, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday. “This is something we cannot forget,” Scholz said, referring to the deaths of civilians in the town to the northwest of Kyiv. “We cannot overlook that this is a crime. These are war crimes we will not accept… those who did this must be held accountable.” Read more

09:00 (IST)10 Apr 2022
Ukraine bans all imports from Russia

Meanwhile, Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia, one of its key trading partners before the war with annual imports valued at about $6 billion, and called on other countries to follow and impose harsher economic sanctions on Moscow. “Today we officially announced a complete termination of trade in goods with the aggressor state,” Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday. (AP)

08:46 (IST)10 Apr 2022
Russian shelling traps residents of Mariupol

Shelling by Russian forces of Ukraine’s key port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov has collapsed several humanitarian corridors, making it more difficult for people to leave. It was not clear Saturday how many people remained trapped in the city, which had a prewar population of 430,000, AP reported. A day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station, civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine. (AP)

08:31 (IST)10 Apr 2022
Debris covers the yard of a maternity hospital damaged in a shelling attack in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.  (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

This was India’s 12th vote at the United Nations where it abstained — 11th since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 — but it was New Delhi’s sharpest message to Moscow so far. For, an abstention — it doesn’t count to calculate the tally — at the United Nations General Assembly on the resolution to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council is, effectively, seen as siding with those who voted “Yes”, essentially the West-led by the US.

More so, when according to a note accessed by Reuters, Russia had warned countries that a Yes vote or abstention will be viewed as an “unfriendly gesture” with consequences for bilateral ties. The Indian Express has learnt that Russian envoy Denis Alipov had reached out to top Indian diplomats to vote in its favour. Yet, New Delhi chose to abstain.

Explained | UNGA vote: Despite Russia’s red flag, why India put foot down in its tightrope walk

The perpetrators of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were guilty of war crimes and must be held accountable, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday. “This is something we cannot forget,” Scholz said, referring to the deaths of civilians in the town to the northwest of Kyiv. “We cannot overlook that this is a crime. These are war crimes we will not accept… those who did this must be held accountable.”

Since Russian troops pulled back from Bucha last week, Ukrainian officials say hundreds of civilians have been found dead. Bucha’s deputy mayor said more than 360 civilians were killed and around 260-280 were buried in a mass grave by other residents. Russia has called the allegations that Russian forces executed civilians in Bucha while they occupied the town a “monstrous forgery” aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

READ | Civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha were war crimes, Germany’s Scholz says

