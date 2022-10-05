Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: PM Modi speaks with Zelenskyy on phone; Japan to reopen embassy in Kyiv today

Russia Ukraine War Live News Updates, October 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday and asserted that there can be no military solution to the Ukraine conflict, while also underlining that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences. Zelenskyy thanked PM Modi for India’s support of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and underlined that Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said in an address to the nation that Ukraine’s military had made major, rapid advances against Russian forces in the past week, taking back dozens of towns in regions in the south and east that Russia has declared annexed. “This week alone, since the Russian pseudo-referendum, dozens of population centres have been liberated. These are in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions all together,” he said in a Tuesday night address.

In other news, Japan will reopen its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement. Japan temporarily closed its embassy in the capital on March 2 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.