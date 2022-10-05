scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: PM Modi speaks with Zelenskyy on phone; Japan to reopen embassy in Kyiv today

Russia-Ukraine War Latest News Live Updates, October 5, 2022: Zelenskyy thanked PM Modi for India's support of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty and underlined that Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: October 5, 2022 9:28:23 am
Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

Russia Ukraine War Live News Updates, October 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday and asserted that there can be no military solution to the Ukraine conflict, while also underlining that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences. Zelenskyy thanked PM Modi for India’s support of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and underlined that Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said in an address to the nation that Ukraine’s military had made major, rapid advances against Russian forces in the past week, taking back dozens of towns in regions in the south and east that Russia has declared annexed. “This week alone, since the Russian pseudo-referendum, dozens of population centres have been liberated. These are in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions all together,” he said in a Tuesday night address.

In other news, Japan will reopen its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement. Japan temporarily closed its embassy in the capital on March 2 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Live Blog

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukraine making gains in two of four regions annexed by Russia; Elon Musk proposal for ending war draws Ukrainian condemnation. Check out the latest updates here.

09:28 (IST)05 Oct 2022
Japan says to reopen embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday

Japan will reopen its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japan temporarily closed its embassy in the capital on March 2 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters)

09:06 (IST)05 Oct 2022
'Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with Putin': Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on phone, said that Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation, reported news agency ANI on Wednesday.

09:04 (IST)05 Oct 2022
PM Modi tells Zelenskyy: No military solution, India ready to help

Days after India abstained on a United Nations Security Council resolution which sought to declare Russian annexation of captured Ukrainian territories as invalid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him “there can be no military solution” to the conflict and India was ready to “contribute to any peace efforts”.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said, “The leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts.” (Read more)

False records, seaborne subterfuge: How Russia is smuggling $530 million-worth Ukrainian grain to pay for Putin’s war

When the bulk cargo ship Laodicea docked in Lebanon last summer, Ukrainian diplomats said the vessel was carrying grain stolen by Russia and urged Lebanese officials to impound the ship. Moscow called the allegation “false and baseless,” and Lebanon’s prosecutor general sided with the Kremlin and declared that the 10,000 tons of barley and wheat flour wasn’t stolen and allowed the ship to unload.

But an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series ‘Frontline’ has found the Laodicea, owned by Syria, is part of a sophisticated Russian-run smuggling operation that has used falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million — cash that has helped feed President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

AP used satellite imagery and marine radio transponder data to track three dozen ships making more than 50 voyages carrying grain from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to ports in Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and other countries. Reporters reviewed shipping manifests, searched social media posts, and interviewed farmers, shippers and corporate officials to uncover the details of the massive smuggling operation. (Read more)

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 08:57:12 am
