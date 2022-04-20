Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: US says Russia has lost 25% of combat power; new surrender deadline in Mariupol

Russia was intensifying its attack on Ukraine's east as it seized a frontline city and sought a decisive victory in Mariupol, prompting Western governments to pledge more arms and sanctions. Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages were advancing in what Ukrainian officials called the Battle of the Donbas.
Russia's nearly eight-week-long invasion has taken longer than many expected while still failing to capture any of the biggest cities, forcing Moscow to refocus in and around separatist regions. The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has, however, seen nearly 5 million people flee abroad and reduced cities to rubble as the incursion drags on.Russia was hitting the Azovstal steel plant, the main remaining stronghold in Mariupol, with bunker-buster bombs, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said late on Tuesday.
"The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent," adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter. After an earlier ultimatum to surrender lapsed and as midnight approached, Russia's defence ministry said not a single Ukrainian soldier had laid down their weapons and renewed the proposal. Ukrainian commanders at Azovstal have vowed not to surrender.
"Russia's armed forces, based purely on humanitarian principles, again propose that the fighters of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries cease their military operations from 1400 Moscow time on 20th April and lay down arms," the Russian Defence Ministry said.
The United States, Canada, Britain, France and Germany pledged more support to Ukraine."We will continue to provide them more ammunition, as we will provide them more military assistance," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said, adding that new sanctions were being prepared. "It is unfair that Ukraine still has to ask for (weapons) which have been sitting for years in the storage depots of our partners" President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a four-day humanitarian pause in the fighting this coming weekend, when Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter, to allow civilians to escape and humanitarian aid to be delivered. Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military operation" on February 24 to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.
Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Tuesday that direct communications had been restored between the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the state atomic power regulator after Russian troops left the facility, the IAEA said.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the development was "very good news," adding he would lead a team of experts to the plant later this month to carry out a series of assessments.
Russian forces occupied the defunct power station soon after invading Ukraine but left on March 31, the IAEA said. (Reuters)
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia’s war in Ukraine, and warning that inflation was now a “clear and present danger” for many countries.
The war is expected to slow growth and further increase inflation, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook, while warning that its forecast was marked by “unusually high uncertainty.”
Further sanctions on Russian energy and a widening of the war, a sharper-than-forecast deceleration in China and a renewed flare-up of the pandemic could further slow growth and boost inflation, while rising prices could trigger social unrest. (Read more)
In the fight against the Russian invasion, many unlikely heroes have emerged in Ukraine. One of them is a 2-year-old Jack Russell Terrier dog, Patron, that sniffs out dangerous explosives in the war-torn country.
In March, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) posted a video that showed the adorable dog accompanying the SES members and surveying the war-affected areas for any hidden explosives.
While sharing the video, the SES wrote, “News from Patron! Our militant dog – the mascot of Chernihiv pyrotechnicians continues to serve! Since the beginning of the war, he and SES sappers have cleared almost 90 explosive devices. Thank you, my friend, for your tireless work !” (Read more)
When Oksana Stepanyuk, an award-winning soprano with The Japan Opera Foundation, performs 'Melody,' composed by Myroslav Skoryk, her voice turns into a wail of mourning, a pensive but piercing prayer for her homeland.
"It's like I'm crying through the melody for people who are already in heaven," she said.
At each concert, Stepanyuk brings the spirit of Ukraine, loud and clear and several octaves high as a lyric coloratura soprano, a kind of voice characterized by extreme agility and flexibility. The composition by Skoryk that she performs is such a signature of Ukraine that it played as the orchestral score when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered his video message last month to US Congress. (Reuters)
Russia is assaulting cities and towns across Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland in what both sides call a new phase of the war after losing about 25% of the combat power it sent into Ukraine, according to Pentagon estimates.
Capturing the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region would give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory, slicing Ukraine in two and depriving it of key industrial assets.
The Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said air-launched missiles destroyed 13 Ukrainian troop and weapons locations while artillery hit 1,260 Ukrainian military facilities and 1,214 troops concentrations over the last 24 hours. The claims could not be independently verified. (AP)