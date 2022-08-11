scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Heavy fighting in Pisky; Russia, Kyiv spar on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine War Today News, Ukraine Russia Updates, World War 3 News Live Updates, August 11, 2022: Ukraine accused Russia of firing rockets from around a captured nuclear power plant in the centre of the country, in the knowledge it would be risky for Ukraine to return fire.

Updated: August 11, 2022 8:41:41 am
Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Heavy fighting raged around the eastern Ukrainian town of Pisky Thursday as Russia pressed its campaign to seize all of the industrialised Donbas region, while to the west Kyiv accused Moscow of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to shield its artillery. An official with the Russia-backed Donetsk People’s Republic said Pisky, on the frontlines just 10 km northwest of provincial capital Donetsk, was under control of Russian and separatist forces.

Meanwhile, Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of killing at least 13 people and wounding 10 with rockets fired from around the captured  Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in the knowledge it would be risky for Ukraine to return fire. Ukraine says around 500 Russian troops with heavy vehicles and weapons are at the plant, where Ukrainian technicians continue to work.

In other news, Ukraine said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack, which would represent a significant escalation in the war.

08:41 (IST)11 Aug 2022
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts

Ukraine said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack, which would represent a significant escalation in the war.

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows destroyed Russian aircraft at Saki Air Base after an explosion on August 9, 2022, in the Crimean Peninsula, the Black Sea peninsula seized from Ukraine by Russia and annexed in March 2014. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s blasts — or that any attack took place. But satellite photos clearly showed at least seven fighter planes at the base had been blown up and others probably damaged. (Read more)

08:40 (IST)11 Aug 2022
Chess Olympiad gold for Ukraine: ‘But medal can’t stop a war’

After forcing a draw from the clutches of defeat against Poland’s Oliwia Kiolbasa, guaranteeing a gold medal for Ukraine in the Chess Olympiad on Tuesday, Anna Ushenina quietly walked to the side of the hall and slumped into the arms of her teammate Natalia Buksa.

The 36-year-old Ushenina, her country’s first women’s world champion, is from Kharkiv, just 30 miles from the Russia border and one of the heavily shelled cities in the invasion. (Twitter/International Chess Federation)

There were no leaps of joy or high-fives, just tears and hugs. When millions back home, facing a brutal Russian invasion, were fleeing for life and struggling for food and shelter, the gold medal — an Olympiad gold no less — brought just fleeting relief.

Later, with a quivering voice and welled-up eyes, Ushenina put the triumph in perspective: “It’s obviously a great feeling, but the medal can’t stop a war.” There was a moment of stunned silence as her voice echoed across the packed room. (Read more)

Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is in southern Ukraine, near the town of Enerhodar on the banks of the Dnieper River. It is one of the 10 biggest nuclear plants in the world. Built during the Soviet era, it has six reactors with a total capacity of 5,700 megawatts. Three of the reactors are in operation.

Before the war, the plant accounted for about half of the electricity generated by nuclear power in Ukraine. The country has 15 reactors at four active plants, and also is home to the decommissioned Chernobyl plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster. (Read more)

 

