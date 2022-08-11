Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Heavy fighting in Pisky; Russia, Kyiv spar on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Heavy fighting raged around the eastern Ukrainian town of Pisky Thursday as Russia pressed its campaign to seize all of the industrialised Donbas region, while to the west Kyiv accused Moscow of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to shield its artillery. An official with the Russia-backed Donetsk People’s Republic said Pisky, on the frontlines just 10 km northwest of provincial capital Donetsk, was under control of Russian and separatist forces.

Meanwhile, Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of killing at least 13 people and wounding 10 with rockets fired from around the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in the knowledge it would be risky for Ukraine to return fire. Ukraine says around 500 Russian troops with heavy vehicles and weapons are at the plant, where Ukrainian technicians continue to work.

In other news, Ukraine said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack, which would represent a significant escalation in the war.