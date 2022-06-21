scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Zelenskyy says defending Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk ‘most difficult’ as Russia intensifies attacks

Ukraine War Live Today News, Ukraine Russia Updates 21 June 2022: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of the EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

Express Web Desk
Updated: June 21, 2022 8:43:07 am
A pigeon flies over the mural of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the word 'Brother' written on it, which has been vandalised with red spray paint, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Belgrade, Serbia, June 20, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Ukraine acknowledged difficulties in fighting in the east of the country as Russian forces captured territory and intensified pressure on two key cities ahead of an EU summit this week expected to welcome Kyiv’s bid to join the bloc. The governor of the Luhansk region, scene of the heaviest Russian onslaughts in recent weeks, said the situation was “extremely difficult” along the entire front line as of Monday evening and the Russian army had gathered sufficient reserves to begin a large-scale offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of the EU summit on Thursday and Friday. “We are defending Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, this whole area, the most difficult one. We have the most difficult fighting there,” he said. “But we have our strong guys and girls there.”

On Monday, the Kremlin said two Americans detained in Ukraine were mercenaries not covered by the Geneva convention who should face responsibility for their actions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comments were the first formal acknowledgment that the two were being held. A US State Department spokesperson said they had been in touch with Russian authorities regarding any US citizens who may have been captured.

Live Blog

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Zelenskyy defiant as Russia intensifies attacks on eastern cities, seizes territory. Follow the latest updates here.

08:35 (IST)21 Jun 2022
US citizen killed in combat in Ukraine, says State Dept

A US citizen was killed in combat in Ukraine last month, according to an obituary and the State Department, after he joined thousands of foreign fighters who have volunteered to help Ukraine fend off invading Russian forces.

Stephen Zabielski, 52, was killed in fighting on May 15, according to an obituary published in The Recorder, an upstate New York newspaper, earlier this month. Media reports of his death circulated on Monday. Zabielski, who was from New York and had moved to Florida in recent years, is survived by his wife, five stepchildren, and a grandchild, among other family.

In a statement, a State Department spokesperson confirmed Zabielski's death in Ukraine and said the agency has been in touch with his family and provided "all possible consular assistance." (Reuters)

08:24 (IST)21 Jun 2022
Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov sells Nobel Prize for Ukrainian children

What’s the price of peace? That question could be partially answered Monday night when Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctions off his Nobel Peace Prize medal. The proceeds will go directly to UNICEF in its efforts to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov 

Muratov, awarded the gold medal in October 2021, helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication’s editor-in-chief when it shut down in March amid the Kremlin’s clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Read more)

08:22 (IST)21 Jun 2022
Zelenskyy defiant as Russia intensifies attacks on eastern cities, seizes territory

Ukraine acknowledged difficulties in fighting in the east of the country as Russian forces captured territory and intensified pressure on two key cities ahead of an EU summit this week expected to welcome Kyiv's bid to join the bloc.

The governor of the Luhansk region, scene of the heaviest Russian onslaughts in recent weeks, said the situation was "extremely difficult" along the entire front line as of Monday evening and the Russian army had gathered sufficient reserves to begin a large-scale offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of the EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

"We are defending Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, this whole area, the most difficult one. We have the most difficult fighting there," he said. "But we have our strong guys and girls there." (Reuters)

International concern has focused on trying to restore Ukrainian exports of food, now shut by a de facto Russian blockade. Ukraine is one of the world's leading sources of grain and food oils, leading to fears of global shortages. Russia blames the food crisis on Western sanctions curbing its own exports.

Demonstrators supporting Ukraine gather outside the United Nations. (AP)

The war has also disrupted energy markets, including Russian shipments of oil and gas to Europe, still the continent's main source of energy and Moscow's primary income source. Moscow blames EU sanctions for a decline in gas volumes, saying they prevented it from restoring pipeline pumping equipment.

On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Washington is in talks with Canada and other allies to further restrict Moscow's energy revenue by imposing a price cap on Russian oil.

Moscow, meanwhile, threatened to retaliate against EU member Lithuania for banning transport of coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology to Kaliningrad, a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea surrounded by EU territory.

Russia's foreign ministry summoned Lithuania's top diplomat and demanded Vilnius reverse the "openly hostile" move or Russia "reserves the right to take actions to protect its national interests." Lithuania said EU sanctions obliged it to enforce the ban.

Kaliningrad's governor said Russia's foreign ministry would summon the EU ambassador to Moscow on Tuesday over the ban.

