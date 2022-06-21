Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Zelenskyy says defending Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk ‘most difficult’ as Russia intensifies attacks

A pigeon flies over the mural of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the word 'Brother' written on it, which has been vandalised with red spray paint, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Belgrade, Serbia, June 20, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Ukraine acknowledged difficulties in fighting in the east of the country as Russian forces captured territory and intensified pressure on two key cities ahead of an EU summit this week expected to welcome Kyiv’s bid to join the bloc. The governor of the Luhansk region, scene of the heaviest Russian onslaughts in recent weeks, said the situation was “extremely difficult” along the entire front line as of Monday evening and the Russian army had gathered sufficient reserves to begin a large-scale offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of the EU summit on Thursday and Friday. “We are defending Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, this whole area, the most difficult one. We have the most difficult fighting there,” he said. “But we have our strong guys and girls there.”

On Monday, the Kremlin said two Americans detained in Ukraine were mercenaries not covered by the Geneva convention who should face responsibility for their actions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comments were the first formal acknowledgment that the two were being held. A US State Department spokesperson said they had been in touch with Russian authorities regarding any US citizens who may have been captured.