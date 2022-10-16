scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Live now

Russia Ukraine War news live updates: Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine

Ukraine War, Russia-Ukraine News Live Updates, October 16, 2022: Some Russian independent media outlets reported that the number of casualties was higher than the official figures.

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: October 16, 2022 9:16:29 am
The ground in front of residential apartments that were destroyed by Russian military strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Reuters)

Russia-Ukraine War News Live updates (Oct 16): Gunmen shot dead 11 people at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, the defence ministry said, in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin’s forces since the invasion of Ukraine. RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying 15 other people were wounded in the shooting on Saturday in the southwestern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine when two men gunned down a group who had volunteered to take part in the war.

Throughout this week, the Russian military fired its most intensive barrage of missiles at Ukraine since the start of the war in February, killing three dozen civilians, knocking out electricity and overwhelming air defenses. One thing the missiles did not do was change the course of the ground war.

Beside an abandoned Russian military camp in eastern Ukraine, the body of a man lay decomposing in the grass — a civilian who had fallen victim to a tripwire land mine set by retreating Russian forces. Nearby, a group of Ukrainian deminers with the country’s territorial defense forces worked to clear the area of dozens of other deadly mines and unexploded ordnance — a push to restore a semblance of safety to the cities, towns and countryside in a region that spent months under Russian occupation.

 

Live Blog

Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base ; Ukrainian deminers remove deadly threats to civilians ; follow this space for more live updates

09:16 (IST)16 Oct 2022
Despite its barrage of missiles, Russia still loses ground in Ukraine

They exploded with dull thuds on the outskirts of towns and detonated in the center of cities with deafening booms. Strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, left cars burning and splatters of blood on the sidewalks.

Throughout this week, the Russian military fired its most intensive barrage of missiles at Ukraine since the start of the war in February, killing three dozen civilians, knocking out electricity and overwhelming air defenses. One thing the missiles did not do was change the course of the ground war. Read more...

08:53 (IST)16 Oct 2022
Elon Musk says SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine

Billionaire Elon Musk has suggested in a tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk's tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. (AP)

08:42 (IST)16 Oct 2022
Explained | What are the Iranian kamikaze drones, allegedly deployed by Russia in Ukraine?

Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday (October 14), Ukrainian officials said. The Deputy head of the presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said “critical infrastructure facilities” in the area were hit, The Associated Press reported. The extent of damage was not elaborated on by officials.

Three drones struck the small town of Makariv, situated west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. These kamikaze drones are not new, and have also been supplied by the US to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia. Read more about what these kamikaze drones are

08:34 (IST)16 Oct 2022
Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine

Gunmen shot dead 11 people at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, the defence ministry said, in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin’s forces since the invasion of Ukraine.

RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying 15 other people were wounded in the shooting on Saturday in the southwestern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine when two men gunned down a group who had volunteered to take part in the war. Know more here

Despite its barrage of missiles, Russia still loses ground in Ukraine

They exploded with dull thuds on the outskirts of towns and detonated in the center of cities with deafening booms. Strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, left cars burning and splatters of blood on the sidewalks.

Throughout this week, the Russian military fired its most intensive barrage of missiles at Ukraine since the start of the war in February, killing three dozen civilians, knocking out electricity and overwhelming air defenses. One thing the missiles did not do was change the course of the ground war.

Fought mostly in trenches, with the most intense combat now in an area of rolling hills and pine forests in the east and on the open plains in the south, these battles are where control of territory is decided — and where Russia’s military continued to lose ground, despite its missile strikes.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 08:32:41 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments