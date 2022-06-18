Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Putin seeks to play down EU issue as Ukraine’s candidacy signals major shift in European geopolitics

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: With the war in Ukraine’s east raging on, Kyiv received a major boost when the European Union recommended that it become a candidate to join the bloc, in what would be a dramatic geopolitical shift following Russia’s invasion. EU membership is not guaranteed — talks have been stalled for years with Turkey, a candidate since 1999. If admitted, Ukraine would be the EU’s largest country by area and its fifth most populous.
Russian President Vladimir Putin railed at the West, the United States in particular, in a speech in St Petersburg on Friday, but sought to play down the EU issue. “We have nothing against it,” he said. “It is not a military bloc. It’s the right of any country to join economic union.” However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was closely following Ukraine’s EU bid, especially in the light of increased defence cooperation among the 27-member bloc.
Ukrainian officials said their troops were still holding out in Sievierodonetsk, in neighbouring Luhansk province and scene of the worst recent fighting, but it was impossible to evacuate more than 500 civilians trapped in a chemical plant due to shelling and heavy fighting.
The Biden administration's plan to sell four large, armable drones to Ukraine has been paused on the fear its sophisticated surveillance equipment might fall into enemy hands, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The technical objection to the sale was raised during a deeper review by the Pentagon's Defense Technology Security Administration charged with keeping high-value technology safe from enemy hands. Previously the plan, which has been circulating since March, had been approved by the White House, three people said.
The plan to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use against Russia was first reported by Reuters earlier in June. (Reuters)
Lithuania has told the Russian region of Kaliningrad that it will block the import and export of a large number of goods by rail because of Western sanctions, the regional governor said.
The region — home to the Russian Baltic Fleet and a deployment location for nuclear-capable Iskander missiles — is sandwiched on the Baltic coast between Lithuania and Poland, both Nato members, and has no land border with Russia. Governor Anton Alikhanov said the clampdown would affect between 40% to 50% of the products that are imported to and exported from Russia through Lithuania.
"We consider this to be a most serious violation ... of the right to free transit into and out of Kaliningrad region," he said in an online video posting, adding that authorities would press to have the measures lifted. Among the goods that would be affected are building materials, cement and metal products, he said. (Reuters)
Republican senators asked TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about reports the social media site had allowed Russian state-approved media content but barred other videos.
"Recent reports indicate TikTok… has allowed Russian state media to flood the platform with dangerous pro-war propaganda. No company should find itself in the position of amplifying the Kremlin's lies, which fuel public support for Russia's war of choice in Ukraine," said the letter.
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment. TikTok said in a statement to Reuters that the company was looking forward to continuing to engage with members on these issues and answer their questions. (Reuters)
EU leaders are expected to endorse the EU executive's recommendations for Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova, announced on Friday, at a summit next week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that the bravery of Ukrainians had created the opportunity for Europe to "create a new history of freedom, and finally remove the grey zone in Eastern Europe between the EU and Russia."
In his nightly address on national television, Zelenskiy said the decision of the EU member states remained to be seen, but added: "You can only imagine truly powerful European strength, European independence and European development with Ukraine."