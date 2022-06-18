Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Putin seeks to play down EU issue as Ukraine’s candidacy signals major shift in European geopolitics

Russian region says Lithuania will curb imports, exports by rail

Lithuania has told the Russian region of Kaliningrad that it will block the import and export of a large number of goods by rail because of Western sanctions, the regional governor said.

Lithuania closed rail transit of sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad region from other regions of Russia



Up to 50% of cargoes, including construction materials, metals and other important goods were banned by the EU for rail transit.



📰Governor of Kaliningrad region Anton Alikhanov pic.twitter.com/rUXzRfUfSi — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 17, 2022

The region — home to the Russian Baltic Fleet and a deployment location for nuclear-capable Iskander missiles — is sandwiched on the Baltic coast between Lithuania and Poland, both Nato members, and has no land border with Russia. Governor Anton Alikhanov said the clampdown would affect between 40% to 50% of the products that are imported to and exported from Russia through Lithuania.

"We consider this to be a most serious violation ... of the right to free transit into and out of Kaliningrad region," he said in an online video posting, adding that authorities would press to have the measures lifted. Among the goods that would be affected are building materials, cement and metal products, he said. (Reuters)