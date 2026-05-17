At least 3 died in Ukraine drone attack in Moscow region, governor says

Moscow ​city ​Mayor ​Sergei Sobyanin ​said the ⁠refinery's "technology" was not damaged. 

By: Reuters
1 min readMay 17, 2026 11:00 AM IST First published on: May 17, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
Russia Ukraine WarIn this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian drone attack on a gas pipeline in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

 At least three people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow region and 12 were injured in other drone strikes, authorities said on Sunday, as Russia ⁠tries ​to fend off massive aerial attacks.

The “technology” of Moscow’s oil refinery was not damaged in the overnight ​attack, ​while three houses were ⁠damaged, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, adding that more than ‌120 drones had been downed in the previous 24 hours.

Russia’s defence ministry said 556 drones had been downed over the country, including the Moscow region, ⁠overnight and ⁠into the morning.

Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov posted on the ⁠Telegram messaging ‌app that a ​woman had died when ‌a home was hit in the city of Khimki, north ‌of Moscow, ​while ​a rescue ​team was working to recover one person from the ​debris.

Two men died in ⁠the village of Pogorelki in the Mytishchi district, Vorobyov said. Several high-rise ‌residential ⁠houses and infrastructure facilities were also damaged, he said. 

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