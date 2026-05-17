At least 3 died in Ukraine drone attack in Moscow region, governor says

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian drone attack on a gas pipeline in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

At least three people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow region and 12 were injured in other drone strikes, authorities said on Sunday, as Russia ⁠tries ​to fend off massive aerial attacks.

The “technology” of Moscow’s oil refinery was not damaged in the overnight ​attack, ​while three houses were ⁠damaged, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, adding that more than ‌120 drones had been downed in the previous 24 hours.