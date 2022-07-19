scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian missiles hit Odesa, Sumy, Mykolaiv as shelling intensifies

Russia-Ukraine War News, Ukraine Russia Conflict Crisis News Live Updates: Kyiv hopes the war is at a turning point, with Moscow having exhausted its offensive capabilities in seizing a few small cities in the east.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: July 19, 2022 11:10:59 am
This handout photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on July 18, 2022, shows the Russian military's Iskander-K missile launcher firing at an undisclosed location.

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live Updates: Russian troops have stepped up their bombardment of cities across Ukraine, with intense shelling of Sumy in the north, cluster bombs targeting Mykolaiv and a missile strike in Odesa in the south,a Reuters report said quoting authorities Tuesday. Ukraine says Russian forces have intensified long-distance strikes on targets far from the front, killing large numbers of civilians. Moscow says it is hitting military targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia had fired more than 3,000 cruise missiles and uncountable artillery shells during the five-month conflict. Kyiv hopes the war is at a turning point, with Moscow having exhausted its offensive capabilities in seizing a few small cities in the east, while Ukraine now fields long-range Western weapons that can strike behind Russian lines.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has made major changes to the country’s structure, suspending Ukraine’s security chief and top prosecutor. Zelenskyy accused them of failing to get rid of Russian spies from their organisations. Despite his disclosure of Russian penetration of the SBU, US officials on Monday said Washington would continue sharing intelligence that US officials have said Kyiv uses to respond to Moscow’s attacks.

Live Blog

Russia-Ukraine War Live: Amid Russia shelling, Ukraine aims to strengthen its government. Follow the latest updates here.

11:03 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Olena Zelenska, Ukraine first lady, on high-profile US trip

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday as she began a series of high-profile appearances in Washington that will include a session with U.S. counterpart Jill Biden.

Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova leave after attending a meeting at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) building in Washington, US, July 18, 2022. (Reuters)

Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew alongside American ones on Pennsylvania Avenue as Zelenska headed for her first announced event in the United States, the meeting with Blinken. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the secretary of state assured Zelenska of the United States’ commitment to Ukraine. (Read more)

10:53 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Russia strikes cities across Ukraine

Russian forces kept up their bombardment of cities across Ukraine, with intense shelling of Sumy in the north, cluster bombs targeting Mykolaiv and a missile strike in Odesa in the south, authorities said on Tuesday.

Ukraine says Russian forces have intensified long-distance strikes on targets far from the front, killing large numbers of civilians. Moscow says it is hitting military targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia had fired more than 3,000 cruise missiles and uncountable artillery shells during the five-month conflict. (Reuters)

10:52 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Russian parliament mulls expanding 'gay propaganda' law

Russia’s parliament moved Monday to tighten already stringent restrictions on the discussion of LGBTQ rights and relationships.

A draft bill calling for the broadening of a 2013 ban on the “promotion of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors, widely referred to as the “gay propaganda” bill, was announced on the website of the parliament, or Duma. Introduced by a cross-party group of six Communist and socially conservative deputies, the bill would ban public discussion of LGBTQ relationships in a positive or neutral light, and any LGBTQ content in cinemas.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the parliament speaker and an ally of President Vladimir Putin, proposed similar measures earlier this month. On July 8, he spoke in favour of a broad ban on disseminating information on LGBTQ relationships after Russia had withdrawn from the Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog, in March. (AP)

As Russia kept up its relentless shelling across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expanded the shakeup of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harboured “collaborators and traitors.”

Paievska is contending with the toll of the Mariupol siege and her captivity. (Source: AP/ File photo)

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said a “personnel audit” of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was underway, and the dismissal of the 28 officials was being decided.“Different levels, different areas of focus. But the reasons are similar — unsatisfactory results of work,” Zelenskyy said.

On Sunday, he had fired SBU chief Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova. Zelenskyy, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments and other law enforcement agencies.“Six months into the war, we continue to uncover loads of these people in each of these agencies," said Andriy Smirnov, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.

Analysts said the moves are designed to strengthen Zelenskyy's control over the army and security agencies, which have been led by people appointed before the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

