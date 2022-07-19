Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian missiles hit Odesa, Sumy, Mykolaiv as shelling intensifies

This handout photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on July 18, 2022, shows the Russian military's Iskander-K missile launcher firing at an undisclosed location.

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live Updates: Russian troops have stepped up their bombardment of cities across Ukraine, with intense shelling of Sumy in the north, cluster bombs targeting Mykolaiv and a missile strike in Odesa in the south,a Reuters report said quoting authorities Tuesday. Ukraine says Russian forces have intensified long-distance strikes on targets far from the front, killing large numbers of civilians. Moscow says it is hitting military targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia had fired more than 3,000 cruise missiles and uncountable artillery shells during the five-month conflict. Kyiv hopes the war is at a turning point, with Moscow having exhausted its offensive capabilities in seizing a few small cities in the east, while Ukraine now fields long-range Western weapons that can strike behind Russian lines.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has made major changes to the country’s structure, suspending Ukraine’s security chief and top prosecutor. Zelenskyy accused them of failing to get rid of Russian spies from their organisations. Despite his disclosure of Russian penetration of the SBU, US officials on Monday said Washington would continue sharing intelligence that US officials have said Kyiv uses to respond to Moscow’s attacks.