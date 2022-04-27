Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Poland, Bulgaria say Russia suspending natural gas supplies

A man sits in a courtyard near a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 25, 2022. (Reuters)

No one wants to see 3rd World War: China on Lavrov’s warning of risk of nuclear conflict ‘real’

China on Tuesday played down Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s warningof a “serious” possibility of nuclear conflict over the Ukraine war, saying no one wants to see a 3rd World War.

“No one wants to see the outbreak of a 3rd World War,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here reacting to Lavrov’s remarks of the real threat of a 3rd World War breaking out following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“We hope that relevant parties can keep cool-headed and exercise restraint, prevent escalation of tension, realise peace as soon as possible and avoid inflicting a heavier price on Europe and the world,” Wang said.

The port city of Mariupol, situated in southern Ukraine, has been at the centre of a months-long siege since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin forces had swarmed the city, trapping thousands of civilians, cutting off their access to food, clean water and healthcare. Though several attempts were made to reach an agreement with Moscow for a ceasefire, the two sides have failed to reach an agreement, with both sides blaming the other for violating the temporary truce.