Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Poland, Bulgaria say Russia suspending natural gas supplies

Russia-Ukraine War Live Today News, Ukraine Russia Updates, World War 3 News, 27 Apr: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Russian troops risked causing an accident with their "very, very dangerous" seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Updated: April 27, 2022 8:34:02 am
A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live:  Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom  is suspending gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria starting Wednesday, the two countries have said. Polish and Bulgarian officials said Tuesday that Moscow is cutting off natural gas deliveries to their countries due to their refusal to pay in Russian rubles, a demand made by President Vladimir Putin after sanctions were levied against his nation over the invasion of Ukraine, AP Reported.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Russian troops risked causing an accident with their “very, very dangerous” seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that while radiation levels are normal, the situation is still “not stable”. “Nuclear authorities have to keep on alert.” Russian troops stormed the Chernobyl exclusion zone in February on their way to Kyiv. They withdrew late last month as Russia pulled its forces from areas near Kyiv and switched its focus to fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a series of blasts was heard early on Wednesday in the Russian city Belgorod near the Ukrainian border and an ammunition depot was on fire, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram message. Gladkov said no civilians had been hurt by the fire which broke out at a facility near Staraya Nelidovka village, Reuters reported.

Live Blog

08:34 (IST)27 Apr 2022
Nuclear chief: Russia's Chernobyl seizure risked accident

Thirty-six years after the world's worst nuclear disaster, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Russian troops risked causing an accident with their "very, very dangerous" seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Standing under an umbrella during a rain shower outside the damaged plant, agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that while radiation levels are normal, the situation is still "not stable." Nuclear authorities have to "keep on alert."

Russian troops moved into the radiation-contaminated Chernobyl exclusion zone in February on their way toward the Ukrainian capital. They withdrew late last month as Russia pulled its forces from areas near Kyiv and switched its focus to fighting in eastern Ukraine. The site has been back in Ukrainian hands since then and disrupted communications have been restored. (AP)

A man sits in a courtyard near a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 25, 2022. (Reuters)

No one wants to see 3rd World War: China on Lavrov’s warning of risk of nuclear conflict ‘real’

China on Tuesday played down Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s warningof a “serious” possibility of nuclear conflict over the Ukraine war, saying no one wants to see a 3rd World War.

“No one wants to see the outbreak of a 3rd World War,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here reacting to Lavrov’s remarks of the real threat of a 3rd World War breaking out following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“We hope that relevant parties can keep cool-headed and exercise restraint, prevent escalation of tension, realise peace as soon as possible and avoid inflicting a heavier price on Europe and the world,” Wang said.

Russia-Ukraine war: What do we know about the situation in Mariupol?

The port city of Mariupol, situated in southern Ukraine, has been at the centre of a months-long siege since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin forces had swarmed the city, trapping thousands of civilians, cutting off their access to food, clean water and healthcare. Though several attempts were made to reach an agreement with Moscow for a ceasefire, the two sides have failed to reach an agreement, with both sides blaming the other for violating the temporary truce.

As of now, the main focus is on the evacuation of the seaside city, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press in an interview.

Kuleba said that an estimated 1 lakh people are trapped in the besieged city while a contingent of Ukrainian fighters hold out against Russian forces in the Azovstal steel mill, one of the last remaining pockets of Ukrainian resistance in the city, where hundreds of civilians also are taking shelter.

