Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Poland, Bulgaria say Russia suspending natural gas supplies

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom is suspending gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria starting Wednesday, the two countries have said. Polish and Bulgarian officials said Tuesday that Moscow is cutting off natural gas deliveries to their countries due to their refusal to pay in Russian rubles, a demand made by President Vladimir Putin after sanctions were levied against his nation over the invasion of Ukraine, AP Reported.
Meanwhile, a series of blasts was heard early on Wednesday in the Russian city Belgorod near the Ukrainian border and an ammunition depot was on fire, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram message. Gladkov said no civilians had been hurt by the fire which broke out at a facility near Staraya Nelidovka village, Reuters reported.
Thirty-six years after the world's worst nuclear disaster, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Russian troops risked causing an accident with their "very, very dangerous" seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Standing under an umbrella during a rain shower outside the damaged plant, agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that while radiation levels are normal, the situation is still "not stable." Nuclear authorities have to "keep on alert."
Russian troops moved into the radiation-contaminated Chernobyl exclusion zone in February on their way toward the Ukrainian capital. They withdrew late last month as Russia pulled its forces from areas near Kyiv and switched its focus to fighting in eastern Ukraine. The site has been back in Ukrainian hands since then and disrupted communications have been restored. (AP)