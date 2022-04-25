Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: US top officials meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announce military aid

Russia Ukraine War Crisis: In a meeting shrouded in secrecy, top officials of the United States visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his advisors Sunday, news agency AP reported. The US will proved a total of $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 other partner countries, of which some $322 million is earmarked for Kyiv, the officials announced.

Blinken also stated that US President Joe Biden will announce his nomination of veteran diplomat Bridget Brink to be the next US ambassador to Ukraine — a decision yet to be confirmed by the Senate. Brink has held various diplomatic positions and was serving as an ambassador to Slovakia since 2019. The Secretary of State also added that American diplomats who left Ukraine before the war would start returning to the country this coming week.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine is set to dominate the discussions at the Raisina Dialogue, the flagship conference on geo-politics and geo-economics organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation on April 25-27. At least eight leaders and ministers from Europe are scheduled to be in India over the next couple of days, including Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.