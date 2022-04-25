scorecardresearch
Monday, April 25, 2022
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: US top officials meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announce military aid

Russia-Ukraine War Live Today News, Ukraine Russia Updates, 25 Apr: Blinken announced that American diplomats who left Ukraine before the war would start returning to the country this coming week.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 25, 2022 10:13:48 am
People carry a huge Ukrainian flag and a banner reading "We are with you" as they participate in a peaceful demonstration "Solidarity with Ukraine" in Krakow, Poland, April 24, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis: In a meeting shrouded in secrecy, top officials of the United States visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his advisors Sunday, news agency AP reported. The US will proved a total of $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 other partner countries, of which some $322 million is earmarked for Kyiv, the officials announced.

Blinken also stated that US President Joe Biden will announce his nomination of veteran diplomat Bridget Brink to be the next US ambassador to Ukraine — a decision yet to be confirmed by the Senate. Brink has held various diplomatic positions and was serving as an ambassador to Slovakia since 2019. The Secretary of State also added that American diplomats who left Ukraine before the war would start returning to the country this coming week.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine is set to dominate the discussions at the Raisina Dialogue, the flagship conference on geo-politics and geo-economics organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation on April 25-27. At least eight leaders and ministers from Europe are scheduled to be in India over the next couple of days, including Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

Live Blog

Russia-Ukraine war news: US announces military aid to Ukraine, pledges return of diplomats; Follow this space for latest updates

10:13 (IST)25 Apr 2022
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk

A large fire was reported early on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, Reuters quoted Russian news agencies as saying. While the cause is yet to be determined, Russian authorities have previously blamed Ukraine for attacking residential buildings in the city.

Bryansk is located about 380 km southwest of Moscow. The city is the administrative centre of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

10:12 (IST)25 Apr 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

A boy stands next to a wrecked vehicle in front of an apartment building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 24, 2022. (Reuters)

Brussels prepares to hit Russia with 'smart sanctions' on oil imports

The European Union is preparing "smart sanctions" against Russian oil imports, The Times reported on Monday, citing the European Commission's executive vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis.

"We are working on a sixth sanctions package and one of the issues we are considering is some form of an oil embargo. When we are imposing sanctions, we need to do so in a way that maximises pressure on Russia while minimising collateral damage on ourselves," Dombrovskis told The Times.

He said that precise details of the oil sanctions had not yet been agreed but could include a gradual phasing-out of Russian oil or imposing tariffs on exports beyond a certain price cap, the newspaper reported. -- Reuters

