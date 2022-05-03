Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Missile strike in Odesa kills 14-year-old; EU to phase out Russian oil

Damages are seen in an apartment building after Russian shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky)

Without naming Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said “there will be no winning party in this war, everyone will suffer”. The Prime Minister, who is in Germany, said, “Recent geopolitical events also showed how fragile world peace and stability is, and how interconnected all countries are. From the very beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, we called for an immediate ceasefire, insisting that dialogue is the only way to resolve the dispute. We believe that there will be no winning party in this war, everyone will suffer. That is why we are in favour of peace.”

“Oil prices are skyrocketing due to the turmoil triggered by the Ukraine conflict; there is also shortage of food grains and fertilizers in the world. This has burdened every family in the world, but its impact on developing and poor countries will be even more serious. India is deeply concerned by the humanitarian impact of this conflict. We have sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine on our behalf. We are also trying to help other friendly countries through food exports, oil supplies and economic assistance,” he added.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who visited Kyiv over the weekend, declared support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. “America stands with Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine until victory is won. And we stand with NATO,” she said. Pelosi is the highest-ranking US official to have visited the country since the war began. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had previously visited Ukraine.