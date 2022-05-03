scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Missile strike in Odesa kills 14-year-old; EU to phase out Russian oil

Ukraine War Live Today News, Ukraine Russia Updates, World War 3 News, 3 May: The war has claimed over 3,000 civilian lives so far, according to the latest tally of the United Nations.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: May 3, 2022 8:41:19 am
Women walk past a destroyed apartment building in Mariupol Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: The European Union will hit Russia with more sanctions amid its war against Ukraine. The bloc is preparing its sixth set of sanctions that is likely to include a phased ban on Russian oil, a major source of Moscow’s revenue.

The war has claimed over 3,000 civilian lives so far, according to the latest tally of the United Nations. The latest casualties included a 14-year-old boy who was killed by a missile strike in the southern port of Odesa. The missile, which targetted a dormitory Monday, also wounded a 17-year-old girl. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirming the strike, asked, “How did these children and the dormitory threaten the Russian state?”

Meanwhile, the first group of civilians were evacuated from Mariupol Monday, a city Russian forces have brought to ruin in an effort to capture a strategic mill. According to The Associated Press, around 100,000 people are believed to be holed up at the plant, without food and other essential supplies, along with 2,000 Ukrainian defence personnel. (Here we explained why Mariupol matters to Russia)

Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates Today: UN says at least 3,000 dead in conflict so far; in new sanctions, EU to phase out Russian oil; evacuations from Mariupol begin; missile strike in Odesa kills minor boy. Follow latest news and updates below

08:41 (IST)03 May 2022
Missile strike in Odesa killed 14-year-old

A missile strike in Odesa has killed a 14-year-old and wounded a 17-year-old girl. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirming the strike hit a dormitory, asked, "How did these children and the dormitory threaten the Russian state?" According to reports, the strike also hit a Church.

08:39 (IST)03 May 2022
Germany to support EU embargo on Russian oil

The European Union is preparing another set of sanctions against Moscow, which could include phasing out Russia oil. Germany was the latest country to come aboard the plan, with its Economy Minister Robert Habeck saying, "We have managed to reach a situation where Germany is able to bear an oil embargo." German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the country wouldn't withdraw the sanctions "unless (Putin) reaches an agreement with Ukraine". Meanwhile, Hungary and Slovakia are likely to be exempt from the ban.

Damages are seen in an apartment building after Russian shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky)

In Germany, PM Narendra Modi: 'No winner in this war' 

Without naming Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said “there will be no winning party in this war, everyone will suffer”. The Prime Minister, who is in Germany, said, “Recent geopolitical events also showed how fragile world peace and stability is, and how interconnected all countries are. From the very beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, we called for an immediate ceasefire, insisting that dialogue is the only way to resolve the dispute. We believe that there will be no winning party in this war, everyone will suffer. That is why we are in favour of peace.”

“Oil prices are skyrocketing due to the turmoil triggered by the Ukraine conflict; there is also shortage of food grains and fertilizers in the world. This has burdened every family in the world, but its impact on developing and poor countries will be even more serious. India is deeply concerned by the humanitarian impact of this conflict. We have sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine on our behalf. We are also trying to help other friendly countries through food exports, oil supplies and economic assistance,” he added.

America stands with Ukraine, says Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who visited Kyiv over the weekend, declared support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. “America stands with Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine until victory is won. And we stand with NATO,” she said. Pelosi is the highest-ranking US official to have visited the country since the war began. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had previously visited Ukraine.

