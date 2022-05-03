Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Missile strike in Odesa kills 14-year-old; EU to phase out Russian oil

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: The European Union will hit Russia with more sanctions amid its war against Ukraine. The bloc is preparing its sixth set of sanctions that is likely to include a phased ban on Russian oil, a major source of Moscow’s revenue.
The war has claimed over 3,000 civilian lives so far, according to the latest tally of the United Nations. The latest casualties included a 14-year-old boy who was killed by a missile strike in the southern port of Odesa. The missile, which targetted a dormitory Monday, also wounded a 17-year-old girl. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirming the strike, asked, “How did these children and the dormitory threaten the Russian state?”
Meanwhile, the first group of civilians were evacuated from Mariupol Monday, a city Russian forces have brought to ruin in an effort to capture a strategic mill. According to The Associated Press, around 100,000 people are believed to be holed up at the plant, without food and other essential supplies, along with 2,000 Ukrainian defence personnel. (Here we explained why Mariupol matters to Russia)
The European Union is preparing another set of sanctions against Moscow, which could include phasing out Russia oil. Germany was the latest country to come aboard the plan, with its Economy Minister Robert Habeck saying, "We have managed to reach a situation where Germany is able to bear an oil embargo." German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the country wouldn't withdraw the sanctions "unless (Putin) reaches an agreement with Ukraine". Meanwhile, Hungary and Slovakia are likely to be exempt from the ban.