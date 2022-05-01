Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Russian troops not to fight, discusses UN’s Mariupol evacuation efforts with UK PM

Russia Ukraine Live Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy switched to Russian in his nightly video address to urge Russian soldiers not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expected that thousands of them would die.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces fought village by village to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol. An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and up to 1,000 are living beneath a sprawling Soviet-era steel plant, according to Ukrainian officials.

In other news, Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the progress of the UN effort to evacuate people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol during a talk with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an official statement said. “The prime minister reiterated that he is more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine and ensuring (Russian President Vladimir) Putin fails, noting how hard the Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom,” Johnson’s Downing Street office said.