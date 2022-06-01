scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: US agrees to send advanced rockets to Ukraine; oil prices higher following EU ban

Ukraine News Live Updates, June 1: The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million tranche of security assistance for Ukraine from the US that will include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems and tactical vehicles.

By: Express Web Desk |
June 1, 2022 10:47:03 am
A Ukrainian serviceman walks past a gypsum manufacturing plant destroyed in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine. (AP)

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: The Biden administration says it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have asked for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region. The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million tranche of security assistance for Ukraine from the US that will include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more.

Ukraine could use the rockets in the eastern Donbas region, where they could both intercept Russian artillery and take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Sievierodonetsk. Sievierodonetsk is important to Russian efforts to capture the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defense. The city, which is 90 miles south of the Russian border, is in an area that is the last pocket under Ukrainian government control in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.

Meanwhile, oil prices gained slightly on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Brent crude for August delivery was up 28 cents, or 0.2%, at $115.88 a barrel at 0338 GMT. The contract settled down 1.7% on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $114.97 a barrel. EU leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, the bloc’s toughest sanctions yet on Moscow.

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Officials said the plan is to send Ukraine the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System which is mounted on a truck and can carry a container with six rockets; Follow this space for Latest Updates

Russia's nuclear forces are holding drills in the Ivanovo province, northeast of Moscow, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying. Some 1,000 servicemen are exercising in intense manoeuvres using over 100 vehicles including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, it cited the ministry as saying.

Meanwhile, a Russian airstrike on Sievierodonetsk hit a tank of nitric acid at a chemical factory, causing a huge leak of fumes, according to Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region. He posted a picture of a big cloud hanging over the city and urged residents to stay inside and wear gas masks or improvised ones.

At least three people were killed and six wounded overnight in a Russian missile strike on the city of Sloviansk, west of Sievierodonetsk, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Facebook post. A school was among several buildings damaged. A crater was blasted in the road between two apartment buildings heavily pockmarked by shrapnel.

 

