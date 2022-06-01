Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: US agrees to send advanced rockets to Ukraine; oil prices higher following EU ban

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: The Biden administration says it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have asked for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region. The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million tranche of security assistance for Ukraine from the US that will include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more.

Ukraine could use the rockets in the eastern Donbas region, where they could both intercept Russian artillery and take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Sievierodonetsk. Sievierodonetsk is important to Russian efforts to capture the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defense. The city, which is 90 miles south of the Russian border, is in an area that is the last pocket under Ukrainian government control in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.

Meanwhile, oil prices gained slightly on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Brent crude for August delivery was up 28 cents, or 0.2%, at $115.88 a barrel at 0338 GMT. The contract settled down 1.7% on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $114.97 a barrel. EU leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, the bloc’s toughest sanctions yet on Moscow.