Monday, June 06, 2022
Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian ministry website hacked, pro-Ukraine message posted; Zelenskyy visits embattled eastern regions

Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates, 6 June: The UK said it will provide Ukraine with M270 multiple-launch rocket systems capable of hitting targets as far away as 80 kilometers

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: June 6, 2022 10:06:30 am
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updatesRussia's war in Ukraine: Seri, head of the blacksmith department, walks at his facility damaged by missile strikes, as Russia's attacks Ukraine in continues, at the Darnytsia Car Repair Plant, in Kyiv. (Reuters)

Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: The Russian Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities website appeared to be hacked early Monday, with internet searches for the site instead leading browsers to a sign that says “Glory to Ukraine” in the Ukrainian language. A ministry representative said that while the site had been hacked and vandalised, user data remain protected, according to Russian state-run RIA news agency.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Zaporizhzhia region and two towns near the front lines, Lysychansk and Soledar, he said in his nightly video address. During his visit to Zaporizhzhia, he met with the head of the regional military administration, Oleksander Starukh, and national police in the region. Starukh reportedly told Zelenskyy that nearly 60% of the territory in Zaporizhzhia region has been occupied by Russian troops as fighting continues. Seventy-seven villages in the region have seen their electricity cut, Starukh said.

In other news, the UK said it will provide Ukraine with M270 multiple-launch rocket systems capable of hitting targets as far away as 80 kilometers (50 miles). The effort to supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems was coordinated with the US. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the new systems will “enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery.”

Live Blog

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukrainian forces are in control of half of Sievierodonetsk and continuing to push the Russians back, said Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province; Follow this space for Latest Updates

10:06 (IST)06 Jun 2022
Russian ministry website hacked; pro-Ukraine message posted

The Russian Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities website appeared to be hacked early Monday, with internet searches for the site instead leading browsers to a sign that says "Glory to Ukraine" in the Ukrainian language.

A ministry representative said that while the site had been hacked and vandalised, user data remain protected, according to Russian state-run RIA news agency.

RIA said that other media had reported that hackers were demanding a ransom to prevent the public disclosure of users' data. Reuters was not able to ascertain which media outlets were being cited by the RIA.

10:04 (IST)06 Jun 2022
Russian diplomacy potentially curtailed by airspace closures

Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, told Italy's La7 television that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "was scheduled to hold talks in Belgrade, while the EU and NATO member-countries have closed their airspace."

Serbian media reported earlier that several countries including Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia had all closed their airspace to Lavrov's plane.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not say what course Lavrov would take and whether the airspace closures could be circumvented in an effort to deliver him to Belgrade for talks with Serbian leader Alexander Vucic. (DW)

09:54 (IST)06 Jun 2022
UK to provide Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems

The UK said it will provide Ukraine with M270 multiple-launch rocket systems capable of hitting targets as far away as 80 kilometers (50 miles). The effort to supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems was coordinated with the US.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain's support for Ukraine would evolve with Russia's changing tactics. Wallace added the new systems will "enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery."

Last week, the US said it would give Ukraine M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems known as HIMARS after Kyiv reassured the weapons would not strike targets inside Russia.

09:53 (IST)06 Jun 2022
Zelenskyy addresses humanitarian matters during front line visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Zaporizhzhia region and two towns near the front lines, Lysychansk and Soledar, he said in his nightly video address.

During his visit to Zaporizhzhia, he met with the head of the regional military administration, Oleksander Starukh, and national police in the region.

"I am proud of everybody I met, everyone I shook hands with, everyone with whom I connected with and had expressed my support," Zelenskyy said.

Starukh reportedly told Zelenskyy that nearly 60% of the territory in Zaporizhzhia region has been occupied by Russian troops as fighting continues. Seventy-seven villages in the region have seen their electricity cut, Starukh said.

Temporary shelters for those fleeing from nearby Kherson and Mariupol have also been set up. Zelenskyy urged local leaders to continue the flow of aid to those fleeing from elsewhere. (DW)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting with internally displaced people from Mariupol, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia region. (Reuters)

Russia struck Kyiv with missiles for the first time in more than a month, while President Vladimir Putin warned he would strike new targets in the country if western nations supplied Ukraine with longer-range missiles. In Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield in the east where Russia has concentrated its forces recently, Ukraine officials said a counter-attack had retaken half of the city.

In the Kyiv attack, one person was hospitalised though there were no immediate reports of deaths. Dark smoke could be seen from many miles away after Russia's attack on two outlying districts on Sunday. Ukraine said the strike hit a rail car repair works, while Moscow said it had destroyed tanks sent by Eastern European countries to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian lawmaker, Yevhen Yakovenko, was detained at the Moldovan border at the request of the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, Moldova's border police. Yakovenko was placed in a pretrial detention centre, a press service representative of the border police said. Viorel Tentiu, the head of Interpol in Moldova, said in a statement that Yakovenko was put on the list following accusations from Belarus of bribery and corruption.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
