Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian ministry website hacked, pro-Ukraine message posted; Zelenskyy visits embattled eastern regions

Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: The Russian Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities website appeared to be hacked early Monday, with internet searches for the site instead leading browsers to a sign that says “Glory to Ukraine” in the Ukrainian language. A ministry representative said that while the site had been hacked and vandalised, user data remain protected, according to Russian state-run RIA news agency.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Zaporizhzhia region and two towns near the front lines, Lysychansk and Soledar, he said in his nightly video address. During his visit to Zaporizhzhia, he met with the head of the regional military administration, Oleksander Starukh, and national police in the region. Starukh reportedly told Zelenskyy that nearly 60% of the territory in Zaporizhzhia region has been occupied by Russian troops as fighting continues. Seventy-seven villages in the region have seen their electricity cut, Starukh said.
In other news, the UK said it will provide Ukraine with M270 multiple-launch rocket systems capable of hitting targets as far away as 80 kilometers (50 miles). The effort to supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems was coordinated with the US. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the new systems will “enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery.”
The Russian Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities website appeared to be hacked early Monday, with internet searches for the site instead leading browsers to a sign that says "Glory to Ukraine" in the Ukrainian language.
A ministry representative said that while the site had been hacked and vandalised, user data remain protected, according to Russian state-run RIA news agency.
RIA said that other media had reported that hackers were demanding a ransom to prevent the public disclosure of users' data. Reuters was not able to ascertain which media outlets were being cited by the RIA.
Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, told Italy's La7 television that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "was scheduled to hold talks in Belgrade, while the EU and NATO member-countries have closed their airspace."
Serbian media reported earlier that several countries including Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia had all closed their airspace to Lavrov's plane.
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not say what course Lavrov would take and whether the airspace closures could be circumvented in an effort to deliver him to Belgrade for talks with Serbian leader Alexander Vucic. (DW)
The UK said it will provide Ukraine with M270 multiple-launch rocket systems capable of hitting targets as far away as 80 kilometers (50 miles). The effort to supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems was coordinated with the US.
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain's support for Ukraine would evolve with Russia's changing tactics. Wallace added the new systems will "enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery."
Last week, the US said it would give Ukraine M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems known as HIMARS after Kyiv reassured the weapons would not strike targets inside Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Zaporizhzhia region and two towns near the front lines, Lysychansk and Soledar, he said in his nightly video address.
During his visit to Zaporizhzhia, he met with the head of the regional military administration, Oleksander Starukh, and national police in the region.
"I am proud of everybody I met, everyone I shook hands with, everyone with whom I connected with and had expressed my support," Zelenskyy said.
Starukh reportedly told Zelenskyy that nearly 60% of the territory in Zaporizhzhia region has been occupied by Russian troops as fighting continues. Seventy-seven villages in the region have seen their electricity cut, Starukh said.
Temporary shelters for those fleeing from nearby Kherson and Mariupol have also been set up. Zelenskyy urged local leaders to continue the flow of aid to those fleeing from elsewhere. (DW)