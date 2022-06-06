Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian ministry website hacked, pro-Ukraine message posted; Zelenskyy visits embattled eastern regions

Russia's war in Ukraine: Seri, head of the blacksmith department, walks at his facility damaged by missile strikes, as Russia's attacks Ukraine in continues, at the Darnytsia Car Repair Plant, in Kyiv. (Reuters)

Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: The Russian Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities website appeared to be hacked early Monday, with internet searches for the site instead leading browsers to a sign that says “Glory to Ukraine” in the Ukrainian language. A ministry representative said that while the site had been hacked and vandalised, user data remain protected, according to Russian state-run RIA news agency.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Zaporizhzhia region and two towns near the front lines, Lysychansk and Soledar, he said in his nightly video address. During his visit to Zaporizhzhia, he met with the head of the regional military administration, Oleksander Starukh, and national police in the region. Starukh reportedly told Zelenskyy that nearly 60% of the territory in Zaporizhzhia region has been occupied by Russian troops as fighting continues. Seventy-seven villages in the region have seen their electricity cut, Starukh said.

In other news, the UK said it will provide Ukraine with M270 multiple-launch rocket systems capable of hitting targets as far away as 80 kilometers (50 miles). The effort to supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems was coordinated with the US. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the new systems will “enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery.”